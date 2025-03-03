Indian Wells 2025 Qualifying: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 1

The first qualifying round of men's and women's singles competitions at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells promises to be a cracker with several great players on the match card. Former World No. 9 Fabio Fognini and a resurgent Ajla Tomljanovic headline Day 1 of the qualifying round in men's and women's singles, respectively.

Fognini, who has contested the main draw at the Indian Wells Masters 14 times in his career, is currently on a comeback trail. The Italian was forced to withdraw from this year's Australian Open at the last minute due to a serious foot injury. The 37-year-old has had his fair share of run-ins with injuries in the previous few years but will be looking to put his troubles behind him by qualifying for the 2025 edition of the tournament in Palm Springs.

Tomljanovic, meanwhile, also suffered from a variety of physical issues before her 2024 comeback. The former World No. 32 Aussie gave a good account of herself reaching the semifinals of last week's ATX Open. The 31-year-old's career-best result at the BNP Paribas Open came in 2021 when she reached the fourth round.

Aside from the usual prospects, several local favorites are in action in the Californian desert, such as Brandon Holt, Taylor Townsend, Christopher Eubanks, Zachary Svadja, Elliot Spizziri, Ethan Quinn, and Michael Mmoh, among other notable names.

Here's a look at the Day 1 qualifying schedule for this year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 1 of Men's Singles and Women's Singles Qualifying at Indian Wells Masters 2025

Stadium 3

Starting at 10:00 am local time: [1] Mattia Bellucci vs [PR] Yosuke Watanuki

Followed by: [7] Fabio Fognini vs [WC] Colton Smith

Followed by: [15] Pablo Carreno Busta vs Zachary Svajda

Not before 2:00 pm local time: [24] Lloyd Harris vs [WC] Eliot Spizzirri

Not before 4:00 pm local time: [5] Damir Dzumhur vs Brandon Holt

Stadium 4

Starting at 10:00 am local time: [3] Botic van de Zandschulp vs Lukas Klein

Followed by: [20] Tristan Schoolkate vs Ethan Quim

Not before noon local time: [1] Kimberly Birrell vs [WC] Kristina Penickova

Followed by: [8] Greet Minnen vs [WC] Valerie Glozman

Not before 4:00 pm local time: [11] Jil Teichmann vs Daria Saville

Stadium 5

Starting at 10:00 am local time: [21] Federico Agustin Gomez vs [WC] Rudy Quan

Followed by: [4] Gabriel Diallo vs Hady Habib

Followed by: [4] Taylor Townsend vs Yanina Wickmayer

Followed by: [23] Ajla Tomljanovic vs [WC] Julieta Pareja

Followed by: [9] Adam Walton vs Constant Lestienne

For more information about the schedule, click here.

Indian Wells Qualifying 2025: Where to watch

The tennis fan contingents in the USA, UK, Canada, India, and other countries can watch the men's singles first-qualifying round matches at Indian Wells on the Challenger TV section of the ATP Tour website. Unfortunately, no official websites or streaming sites show the women's singles first-qualifying round matches at the 1000-level event.

Indian Wells Qualifying 2025: Match Timings

The qualifying matches on Stadium 3, Stadium 4, Stadium 5, Stadium 6, Stadium 7, Stadium 8, and Stadium 9 at Indian Wells will all begin in the morning session at 10:00 am local time. The men's and women's singles qualifiers on Stadium 3 and 4 will enter the court by the evening session at around 4:00 pm local time.

Here are the times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India.

Country Start Time (All Courts) USA & Canada March 3, 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET UK March 3, 2025, 6:00 p.m. GMT India March 3, 2025, 11:30 p.m. IST

