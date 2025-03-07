Indian Wells 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Gigante preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Gigante

Date: March 8, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Round of 64

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Gigante preview

ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz is the third seed in Indian Wells, but has had a slow start to the season. Fritz lost in four sets in the third round of the Australian Open to Gael Monfils, then the American had an early exit in Dallas. He managed a quarterfinal appearance at Delray Beach, but was defeated by Alejandro Davidovich, who went on to make the final.

Trending

Fritz won the BNP Paribas title at Indian Wells in 2022, when he overcame Rafael Nadal in the final, 6-3, 7-6(5), to win his first Masters title. He went out at the last 16 stage to Holger Rune last year, but being on home soil agrees with him.

Meanwhile Gigante, the World No. 141, has had to come through three rounds of qualifying to reach this stage of the tournament. He's done so relatively easily, beating Botic van de Zandschulp and Mitchell Krueger in straight sets, and then prevailing in a tougher three-setter over the Argentine Sebastian Baez.

The 23-year-old Gigante made his Grand Slam tournament debut in Melbourne in January after qualifying into the main draw, but lost out to Ugo Humbert in the first round. 2025 marks his first appearance in Indian Wells.

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Gigante head-to-head

Fritz and Gigante have never met on the ATP tour, so the current head to head is 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Gigante odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -1250 -4.5 (-250) Over 12.5 (+104) Matteo Gigante +750 +4.5 (+185) Over 7.5 (+108)

(Odds courtesy of BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Matteo Gigante prediction

2025 Australian Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Matteo Gigante has been mainly plying his trade on the Challenger Tour, where he's battled his way through some early rounds, but nothing on his resume in 2025 had suggested the run that he'd manage to get through the qualifying rounds at Indian Wells. He's had plenty of match practice on the surface and will have acclimatized over his three matches.

Fritz had a more sedate build up to the Sunshine Swing, resting up with fewer tournaments played. The World No. 4 will be looking to kickstart his year this week. As a former winner of the tournament, he will be supremely confident of progressing.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets

