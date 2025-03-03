Indian Wells 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open

The 2025 edition of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is around the corner as several of the world's top players will gather in California for one of the most prestigious events of the tennis calendar. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the champions from 2024 and both are set to attempt to defend their respective titles.
There are some notable absentees in Indian Wells this year, with men's World No. 1 Jannik Sinner missing out due to his three-month doping ban. Three well-known women from Czech Republic, namely, Barbora Krejcikova, Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Pliskova will not compete, neither will Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
With Sinner out, Alexander Zverev will be the top seed in the first Masters 1000 event in 2025 while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is second. 2022 champion Taylor Fritz is seeded third, the highest among Americans, while Casper Ruud is fourth.
Daniil Medvedev, who was the runner-up in the last two editions of the BNP Paribas Open, is the fifth seed while five-time champion Novak Djokovic is sixth and will be eager to impress after his disappointing early exit at the Qatar Open. Other men who will compete at the BNP Paribas Open this year include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.
In the women's singles event, Iga Swiatek will be eager to win a third title at the WTA 1000 event after being unable to make the final in Dubai and Doha. The Pole, however, is bound to have a tough title defense at the BNP Paribas Open, given the quality of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Australian Open champion Madison Keys.
Other women's singles competitors in Indian Wells this year include Naomi Osaka, Zheng Qinwen, Paula Badosa, Belinda Bencic and Elena Rybakina. On that note, let us take a look at how fans can watch all the live action at the BNP Paribas Open.
ATP channel and live streaming details for BNP Paribas Open 2025
Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the men's event at the BNP Paribas Open:
Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada
beIN SPORTS - Australia
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland
Sky Italia - Italy
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland
Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro
SRG- Switzerland
Ssport- Turkey
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Eurosport - France
Polsat - Poland
OTE - Greece
DigiSport - Romania
TV2 - Denmark, Norway
Ziggo Sport - Netherlands
TV3- Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
TV4 AB- Sweden
MTV3 - Finland
Sport TV- Portugal
Network4- Hungary
Livey- Iceland
BeTV - Belgium
BB Tennis- Russia, Belarus, Iceland
ESPN International- Central and South America
Youkou - China
Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan
UNEXT - Japan
beIN Sports- Middle East, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, East Timor, Singapore, Philippines
CJ ENM- South Korea
PCCW- Hong Kong
Canal+, Supersport: Africa
Live streaming of the Masters 1000 event will also be available on Tennis TV.
WTA channel and live streaming details for BNP Paribas Open 2025
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
ESPN LATAM- Latin America
Sportsmax- Caribbean
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France, Monaco, Andorra
DAZN - New Zealand, other countries in Oceania, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Macau, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, East Timor
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, San Marino, Vatican City
Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus
DigiSport - Romania
Eleven Sports- Portugal
Network4- Hungary
Play Sports / Telenet - Belgium
Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
SportKlub - Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia, North Macedonia
Supertennis - Italy
Tennis Channel - Spain
TV2 - Denmark
Tencent, MIGU, Youku - China
NowTV - Hong Kong
TapDMV - Philippines
TrueVisions - Thailand
Tennis Channel - India
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.