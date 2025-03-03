Indian Wells 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open

The 2025 edition of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is around the corner as several of the world's top players will gather in California for one of the most prestigious events of the tennis calendar. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the champions from 2024 and both are set to attempt to defend their respective titles.

Ad

There are some notable absentees in Indian Wells this year, with men's World No. 1 Jannik Sinner missing out due to his three-month doping ban. Three well-known women from Czech Republic, namely, Barbora Krejcikova, Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Pliskova will not compete, neither will Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

With Sinner out, Alexander Zverev will be the top seed in the first Masters 1000 event in 2025 while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is second. 2022 champion Taylor Fritz is seeded third, the highest among Americans, while Casper Ruud is fourth.

Ad

Trending

Daniil Medvedev, who was the runner-up in the last two editions of the BNP Paribas Open, is the fifth seed while five-time champion Novak Djokovic is sixth and will be eager to impress after his disappointing early exit at the Qatar Open. Other men who will compete at the BNP Paribas Open this year include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

In the women's singles event, Iga Swiatek will be eager to win a third title at the WTA 1000 event after being unable to make the final in Dubai and Doha. The Pole, however, is bound to have a tough title defense at the BNP Paribas Open, given the quality of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

Ad

Other women's singles competitors in Indian Wells this year include Naomi Osaka, Zheng Qinwen, Paula Badosa, Belinda Bencic and Elena Rybakina. On that note, let us take a look at how fans can watch all the live action at the BNP Paribas Open.

ATP channel and live streaming details for BNP Paribas Open 2025

Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the men's event at the BNP Paribas Open:

Ad

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

SRG- Switzerland

Ssport- Turkey

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

TV3- Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

Ad

TV4 AB- Sweden

MTV3 - Finland

Sport TV- Portugal

Network4- Hungary

Livey- Iceland

BeTV - Belgium

BB Tennis- Russia, Belarus, Iceland

ESPN International- Central and South America

Youkou - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

UNEXT - Japan

beIN Sports- Middle East, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, East Timor, Singapore, Philippines

CJ ENM- South Korea

PCCW- Hong Kong

Canal+, Supersport: Africa

Live streaming of the Masters 1000 event will also be available on Tennis TV.

Ad

WTA channel and live streaming details for BNP Paribas Open 2025

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

ESPN LATAM- Latin America

Sportsmax- Caribbean

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France, Monaco, Andorra

DAZN - New Zealand, other countries in Oceania, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Macau, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, East Timor

Ad

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, San Marino, Vatican City

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus

DigiSport - Romania

Eleven Sports- Portugal

Network4- Hungary

Play Sports / Telenet - Belgium

Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

SportKlub - Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Supertennis - Italy

Ad

Tennis Channel - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

Tencent, MIGU, Youku - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

TapDMV - Philippines

TrueVisions - Thailand

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback