The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will mark the beginning of the Sunshine Double. While the ATP players will be playing their first 1000-level tournament of the year, the WTA pros have already vied for big tournament glory in Doha and Dubai, meaning the Palm Springs event will be their third 1000-level tournament of 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka will be the top seed in the Californian desert and will be eager to pick up her first title at the tournament. The World No. 1's best result in Indian Wells came two years ago when she finished runner-up to Elena Rybakina.

Iga Swiatek, a two-time champion at the BNP Paribas Open, is the second seed at the 1000-level event. The World No. 2 Pole is currently in dire need of a big title run as she hasn't tasted tour-level triumph since last year's French Open.

Other former champions that are in the women's singles draw include Elena Rybakina (2023), Naomi Osaka (2018), Paula Badosa (2021) and Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2016).

Let's take a look at all the relevant details for this year's women's singles competitions at the BNP Paribas Open.

What is the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells?

The BNP Paribas Open is an outdoor hardcourt tournament held in the first week of March as part of the famed "Sunshine Double", i.e the series of first two North American 1000-level hardcourt events. The tournament gives equal ranking points to both ATP and WTA players. That said, the women's singles competition in Indian Wells only began in 1989.

Venue

The 2025 BNP Paribas Open will take place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, United States. While the tournament previously employed Plexipave, it has now shifted to the more conventional Laykold surface (which is also used at the US Open).

Players

Coco Gauff will be a force to reckon with at BNP Paribas Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Top-seeded Sabalenka has smooth sailing in her quarter until the last eight, where she will face either 2018 runner-up Daria Kasatkina or the sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini. Reigning WTA Finals champion Coco Gauff, who is the third seed, finds herself in the Belarusian's half. Having received a first-round Bye, the American can face British star Emma Raducanu in the second round in Indian Wells, in what will be their first clash since 2023.

Gauff has her work cut out as she is projected to face two-time finalist Maria Sakkari in the third round and the 2025 Dubai titlist Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round. The going only gets tougher for the 20-year-old in the quarterfinals, where she will have to down either Madison Keys or Emma Navarro, both of whom have enjoyed title victories this season.

Swiatek and Rybakina, meanwhile, will be looking for some resurgence in Indian Wells during this fortnight. While the Pole has received a relatively kind draw, the Kazakh has in-form players like Mirra Andreeva, Naomi Osaka and Jelena Ostapenko in her quarter.

Schedule

The Indian Wells 2025 qualifiers have already begun and are scheduled to go on till Tuesday (March 4). The top-seeded players in the main draw will likely kick off their campaign on Thursday (March 6). Since the 1000-level boasts of a 128-sized draw, it will take some time before the early-round matches are completed.

The quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open will begin next Wednesday (March 12). The semifinals and the final will take place on Friday (March 14) and Sunday (March 16).

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money at the BNP Paribas Open is $8,900,000, from which the singles champion will bag $1,124,380 and 1,000 WTA ranking points. The complete prize money and ranking points breakdown for the singles and doubles competitions can be seen below:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion (Singles and Doubles) 1000 1000 $1,124,380 $457,150 Runner-up (Singles and Doubles) 650 650 $597,890 $242,020 Semifinalist (Singles and Doubles) 390 390 $332,160 $129,970 Quarterfinalist (Singles and Doubles) 215 215 $189,075 $65,000 Round of 16 (Singles and Doubles) 120 120 $103,225 $34,850 Round of 32 (Singles and Doubles) 65 10 $60,400 $19,050 Round of 64 (Singles and Doubles( 10 - $35,260 - Round of 128 (Singles) - - $23,760 -

BNP Paribas Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India can catch the action at the 2025 edition of the BNP Paribas Open on the following websites and channels:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

India - Tennis Channel

