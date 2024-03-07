The first day of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells saw former World No. 1s Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber book their respective spots in the second round.

Both players registered straight-set wins, with Murray beating David Goffin while Kerber triumphed over Petra Martic. However, a few matches were suspended due to rain and could not be completed.

On that note, let's take a look at how some of the matches of Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells panned out.

Andy Murray registers second win of 2024

2009 runner-up Andy Murray faced qualifier David Goffin in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters. He had a break point in the second game of the match but was unable to convert it. However, he managed to break the Belgian in the eighth game. This turned out to be decisive as he held his serve in the following game to take the first set 6-3.

Murray started the second set brilliantly and broke Goffin's serve in the very first game. He then had a break point in the fifth game but was unable to capitalize. The Scot eventually got his second break of the set in the penultimate game before closing out the match 6-3, 6-2.

Murray now has eight wins in as many matches played against David Goffin and will next take on fifth seed Andrey Rublev. The winner of that match will take on either 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka or wildcard Brandon Nakashima in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Angelique Kerber beats Petra Martic in straight sets

2019 runner-up Angelique Kerber was up against Petra Martic in the opening round of the BNP Paribas Open. The German broke the Croat in the second game of the match but the latter broke her back in the very next game.

Kerber managed to restore her one-break lead in the sixth game and went on to win the first set 6-3. Both players exchanged breaks in the first two games of the second set but Kerber landed the decisive blow in the fifth game. She then went on to register a 6-3, 6-4 win and reach the second round in Indian Wells.

Angelique Kerber will next take on 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Indian Wells Day 1: Results at a Glance

Men's singles

Andy Murray def. (Q) David Goffin 6-3, 6-2

(WC) Brandon Nakashima def. Christopher Eubanks 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Alexander Shevchenko def. Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (3)

Thanassi Kokkinakis def. Marcos Giron 6-3, 7-5

Christopher O'Connell def. Jack Draper 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Yannick Hanfmann def. Pedro Cachin 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-1

Taro Daniel def. Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-1

Fabian Marozsan def. Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2

Matteo Arnaldi def. Luca van Assche 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3)

Women's singles

Camila Giorgi def. Katie Boulter 6-3, 6-2

Yulia putintseva def.Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-3

(PR) Angelique Kerber def. Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4

Katie Volynets def. Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 7-5

Marie Bouzkova def. Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 6-1

Tatjana Maria def. Arantxa Rus 7-6 (5), 6-2

Rebecca Sramkova def. Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-0

Mai Hontama def. Zhang Shuai 5-7, 6-2, 6-0

(Q) Bernarda Pera def. (PR) Daria Saville 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5)