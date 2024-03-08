Indian Wells Day 2 highlights, scores: Naomi Osaka qualifies for 2R after comprehensive win, Venus WIlliams eliminated | BNP Paribas Open

Day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells saw mixed results for a few former World No. 1s as Naomi Osaka qualified for the second along with Caroline Wozniacki. But Venus Williams and Karolina Pliskova were knocked out.

Osaka and Wozniacki both registered straightsets wins over Sara Errani and Zhu Lin, respectively. However, Williams and Pliskova were ousted by Nao Hibino and Anna Blinkova, respectively.

The likes of Sloane Stephens, Taylor Townsend, and Milos Raonic all qualified for the second round while Stan Wawrinka was beaten in the opening round.

On that note, let's take a look at the results from Day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Naomi Osaka makes easy work of Sara Errani

Naomi Osaka in action against Sara Errani

Naomi Osaka and Sara Errani were locking horns eight years after their first encounter in Miami. The two exchanged several breaks during the opening set but Osaka eventually went on to win 6-3 to take the lead in the match.

The Japanese had a few break points in the opening game of the second set but was unable to cash in on any of them. However, she won five games in a row to register a 6-3, 6-1 win and reach the second round in Indian Wells.

Osaka will next be up against 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova and the winner of the match will face either 24th Elise Mertens or Wang Xinyu in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Venus Williams bites the dust against Japanese qualifier

Venus Williams' first match of the 2024 season ended in defeat as she was beaten by Japan's Nao Hibino.

The American started the match brilliantly and won the first set 6-2. However, Hibino bounced back and took the second set 6-3 after breaking Williams twice. The Japanese continued her onslaught in the final set and bageled the former World No. 1 to register a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win and reach the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

She will now take on 17th seed Veronika Kudermetova and the winner of the match will face either tenth seed Jelena Ostapenko or Angelique Kerber in Indian Wells.

Indian Wells Day 2: Results at a glance

Men's singles

(PR) Milos Raonic def. (LL) Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-2

Borna Coric def. Sebastian Ofner 6-2, 3-6, 6-0

Arthur Fils def. Nuno Borges 7-6(5), 6-2

Dusan Lajovic def. Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 6-2

(WC) Fabio Fognini def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

(Q) Constant Lestienne def. (Q)Denis Kudla 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Tomas Machac def. Stan Wawrinka 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2

(WC) Jakub Mensik def. (Q) Hong Seongchan 6-3, 6-4

Alex Michelsen def. Jaume Munar 6-2, 6-3

Gael Monfils def. Max Purcell 6-1, 6-2

(Q) Lucas Pouille def. Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-3

Roman Safiullin def. Dan Evans 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

(Q) Thiago Syeboth Wild def. JJ Wolf 6-2, 6-1

(Q) Juncheng Shang def. Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-3'

Lorenzo Sonego def. Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6(1), 6-4

Aleksandar Vukic def. (Q) Shintaro Mochizuki 7-6(4), 7-6(6)

Women's singles

(Q) Nao Hibino def. (WC) Venus Williams 2-6, 6-3, 6-0

(WC) Caroline Wozniacki def. Zhu Lin 7-6(6), 6-1

(Q) Nuria Parrizas Diaz def. (WC) McCartney Kessler 6-3, 7-6(3)

(Q) Taylor Townsend def. Magda Linette 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1

Naomi Osaka def. (Q) Sara Errani 6-3, 6-1

Sloane Stephens def. Mayar Sherig 7-5, 6-3

(WC) Emma Raducanu def. (Q) Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 6-3

Caroline Dolehide def. Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-0

Wang Xinyu def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-0, 6-4

Anna Blinkova def. (WC) Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4

Katerina Siniakova def. Greet Minnen 7-5, 7-6(3)

Lesia Tsurenko def. (Q) Liv Hovde 6-3, 6-1

Lucia Bronzetti def. Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-4

Oceane Dodin def. Elena Avanesyan 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(4)

(LL) Nadia Podoroska def. (WC) Ashlyn Krueger 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Diane Parry def. Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3

(Q) Hailey Baptiste def. Robin Montgomery

Clara Burel def. Wangg Xiyu 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

