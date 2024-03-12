The 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is reaching its second week and will reportedly host a mixed doubles tournament as part of the event.

The tournament generally has two doubles events, namely men's and women's doubles. However, we could also see an eight-team mixed doubles competition with a prize pool of $150,000 take place over the coming week starting on March 13.

Tournament director and former World No. 2 Tommy Haas sent letters to players regarding the event, according to a reporter on X.

Expand Tweet

The Tie Break tens, an exhibition mixed doubles tournament, took place in Indian Wells just before the start of the BNP Paribas Open with eight teams competing.

Several well-known players competed in the tournament, with the all-American pair of Ben Shelton and Emma Navarro winning by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend Paula Badosa in the final.

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki teamed up with compatriot Holger Rune for the tournament and lost in the semifinals. The other team that were beaten in the semifinals comprised of Frances Tiafoe and Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen.

Iga Swiatek also competed in the Tie Break tens and partnered fellow Pole Hubert Hurkacz. Aryna Sabalenka teamed up with Taylor Fritz, while Sloane Stephens partnered Tommy Paul. Maria Sakkari, who reached the final in Indian Wells in 2021 teamed up with Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic knocked out of the Indian Wells Masters

Novak Djokovic during his match against Luca Nardi at the BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock third-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Serb was beaten 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 by lucky loser Luca Nardi. It was the 36-year-old's third defeat this season and his second in a row to an Italian.

Among other players, Casper Ruud booked his place in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Arthur Fils, as did Tommy Paul after beating Ugo Humbert.

Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev edged out Sebastian Korda in three sets to reach the fourth round, where he will face Grigor Dimitrov.

The women's runner-up from 2023 Aryna Sabalenka beat Emma Raducanu while Naomi Osaka’s run came to an end at the hands of Elise Mertens in the third round.

Coco Gauff defeated Lucia Bronzetti in three sets while Emma Navarro beat Elina Svitolina.