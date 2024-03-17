Iga Swiatek won the women's singles title at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open with a crushing 6-4, 6-0 win over ninth seed Maria Sakkari in the final. The total prize money for the women's tournament is $9,258,080.

The Pole won her second title in Indian Wells and did not drop a single set in the process. Before thrashing Sakkari, the World No. 1 beat the likes of Danielle Collins, 26th seed Linda Noskova, Yulia Putintseva, Caroline Wozniacki and 31st seed Marta Kostyuk.

Swiatek's exploits at the BNP Paribas Open will fetch her a prize money of $1,100,000 while Sakkari will pocket $585,000. Marta Kostyuk and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff were both eliminated in the semifinals and they will each be paid $325,000.

Caroline Wozniacki and the three other women who were ousted in the quarterfinals will each receive $185,000 while those who were beaten in the fourth round will pocket $101,000.

The players who were beaten in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open will each earn $59,100, while the ones who were ousted in the second round will be paid $42,000. Venus Williams was among the women who were eliminated in the first round of the WTA 1000 event and they will all receive $30,050.

The players who did not qualify for the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open will also be paid, with the ones who were sent out in the final round of qualifiers receiving $14,400. The women who lost in the first qualifying round will each be paid $7,800.

Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens won the women's doubles title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei with the women's doubles trophy

Like singles, the doubles tournament at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells also saw the top seeds coming out on top, with Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei beating third seeds Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

The pair from Belgium and Chinese Taipei will earn $447,300 for their exploits while the runner-up team will be paid $236,800. The pairs who were eliminated in the semifinals will each receive $127,170 while the duos who were out in the quarterfinals will each earn $63,600.

The teams who were ousted in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open will be paid $34,100 while those who lost in the first round will receive $18,640.