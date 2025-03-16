Indian Wells Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Mirra Andreeva and runner-up Aryna Sabalenka earn?

Mirra Andreeva is in sensational form, and she proved it by clinching the 2025 BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells on Sunday, March 16. The Russian stunned World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final, securing her second WTA 1000 title of the season after triumphing at the Dubai Tennis Championships last month.

Andreeva's victory in Indian Wells earned her a hefty $1,127,500 from the tournament's $9,489,532 prize pool, while Sabalenka took home $599,625. Second seed Iga Swiatek and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys each received $333,125 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Eighth seed Zheng Qinwen, 23rd seed Elina Svitolina, 24th seed Liudmila Samsonova, and wildcard Belinda Bencic, each got $189,625 for a quarterfinal finish.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the fourth round of Indian Wells -- including third seed Coco Gauff, fourth seed Jessica Pegula, sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, seventh seed Elena Rybakina, 15th seed Karolina Muchova, 18th seed Marta Kostyuk, 19th seed Donna Vekic, 23rd seed Elina Svitolina, and lucky loser Sonay Kartal -- each took home $103,525.

10th seed Emma Navarro, 12th seed Daria Kasatkina, 13th seed Diana Shnaider, 14th seed Danielle Collins, 22nd seed Clara Tauson, 25th seed Katie Boulter, 28th seed Elise Mertens, 29th seed Maria Sakkari, Lucia Bronzetti, Polina Kudermetova, Jaqueline Cristian, Wang Xinyu, Caroline Dolehide, Lulu Sun, Katerina Siniakova, and Dayana Yastremska, each bagged $60,578 for a third round finish.

Those knocked out in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament, including McCartney Kessler, 30th seed Magdalena Frech, 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 16th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, Sofia Kenin, Caty McNally, 27th seed Leylah Fernandez, Iva Jovic, Moyuka Uchijima, Viktoriya Tomova, 17th seed Amanda Anisimova, Alycia Parks, Sorana Cirstea, Elina Avanesyan, Kimberly Birrell, Anastasia Potapova, Suzan Lamens, Irina-Camelia Begu, Camila Osorio, Varvara Gracheva, Hailey Baptiste, Ashlyn Krueger, 26th seed Jelena Ostapenko, Magda Linette, Victoria Azarenka, 31st seed Linda Noskova, Robin Montgomery, Eva Lys, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 21st seed Yulia Putintseva, 32nd seed Ons Jabeur, and Caroline Garcia, each pocketed $43,050.

Several players, including Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, and Anna Kalinskaya, exited the tournament in the opening round. Despite their early exits, they still took home a paycheck of $30,801.

