"Infuriating and so distracting" - Fans slam US Open for allowing 'obnoxious' move during Taylor Townsend-Barbora Krejcikova thriller

Taylor Townsend and Barbora Krejcikova produced a memorable women's singles fourth-round contest at the 2025 US Open. The match, which lasted over three hours, was seemingly going Townsend's way, but Krejcikova kept chipping away at the American and ultimately won in three sets. However, a particular incident marred proceedings during a crucial juncture of the second-set tiebreak, prompting criticism from several tennis fans.Townsend registered an emphatic 6-1 first-set win and then had eight match points in the second, but Krejkicova saved all of them. During the crucial second-set tiebreak, with the score at 7-7, several kids were let into the stands of the Louis Armstrong Stadium. They were carrying big tennis balls, seemingly to position themselves perfectly for getting the players' autographs once the match finished.The chaos in the stands led to a brief delay in play, as Barbora Krejcikova, who was about to serve to Taylor Townsend, waited until things settled down. A video of the bizarre moment later made its way to Reddit.This is really ironic | Townsend vs Krejcikova byu/Ecstatic_Invite911 intennisMost fans were far from impressed with the US Open staff's decision to let the kids in at such an important moment in the match.&quot;It’s serious infuriating and so distracting for the players. It’s also quite unfair because it puts extra pressure on the player that’s down. It should not be allowed until the match is fully finished,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Obnoxious…and then the kids hung out during the tiebreak, most likely blocking the view of people sitting in the very expensive seats!,&quot; commented another.&quot;Sucks for the people sitting there too. You now have a bunch of kids blocking your view,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Yea tournament organizers messed up,&quot; opined one.&quot;It was the same people who let that photographer into the Medvedev match,&quot; another added, referring to a controversial moment during the Russian's men's singles first-round loss at the 2025 US Open.&quot;I wish they showed the kids walking back to their seats on camera lol,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Ultimately the kids' eagerness backfired, as Krejcikova won the second-set tiebreak before securing victory by clinching the third set 6-3.&quot;Even though the crowd's not for me, it's for the Americans, it's fine&quot; - Barbora Krejcikova after downing Taylor Townsend at US Open 2025Barbora Krejcikova during a press conference at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Following her fourth-round comeback win over Taylor Townsend at Flushing Meadows, Barbora Krejcikova acknowledged the New York crowd's eagerness to push American players to victory. However, instead of objecting to it, the Czech welcomed it with open arms, saying in her post-match, on-court interview:&quot;To be honest, I’m totally enjoying this crowd. Even though it’s not for me, it’s for the Americans, it’s fine. I’m looking forward to seeing you again in my next match – I think against another American.&quot;Krejcikova is set to lock horns with last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Townsend will now shift her focus to her women's doubles campaign, where she is still alive and well alongside partner Katerina Siniakova.