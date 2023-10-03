Daria Kasatkina’s girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako made a hilarious remark as she was captured with and without her jacket during the Russian’s latest comeback victory at the 2023 China Open.

Kasatkina took on Mayar Sherif in the opening round of the China Open in Beijing on Monday, October 2. The World No. 13 was challenged by Sherif throughout the contest.

Kasatkina got off to an underwhelming start and soon trailed by a set, with the Egyptian claiming the opener 6-1. Despite faltering initially, the Russian scripted an escape in the following two sets, clinching the second by a 6-4 margin.

In the deciding set, Kasatkina found herself a break down. She, however, broke Sherif back in the nick of time as the Egyptian served for the match. The neck-and-neck battle concluded on a tiebreak in the decider, where Mayar Sherif fended off an impressive four match points as Daria Kasatkina led 6-3.

While Kasatkina herself had to save a match point against her, she eventually came through in her fifth attempt. She won the match with a score of 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8) after two hours and 48 minutes of play.

Daria Kasatkina’s girlfriend, figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, was present in the stands to witness the nail-biter. Following the match, Zabiiako made a hilarious comment about the tennis player’s narrow escape, as she was captured wearing a jacket in one picture and without one in another snap.

“During Dasha’s matches inner temperature jumps,” she joked.

Natalia Zabiiako on Instagram

Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako made their relationship public in 2022 after the Russian came out as gay. The figure skater has since been accompanying the tennis player on tour.

Zabiiako is known for documenting Kasatkina’s matches and their touring life. The couple shares the highlights of the tournaments on their YouTube vlogging channel ‘Zabiiako & Kasatkina.’

Daria Kasatkina to take on Xinyu Wang at the 2023 China Open

Kasatkina at the 2023 China Open

Daria Kasatkina is contesting the China Open in Beijing on the back of a devastating 6-1, 6-0 loss to eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula in the Japan Open quarterfinals.

She is in pursuit of her seventh career title and her maiden WTA 1000 trophy at the ongoing event. The 26-year-old is also looking for her maiden title of the season, having had two runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International and the Eastbourne International so far.

Kasatkina is now through to the second round in Beijing after eking out a win against Mayar Sherif in the opening round. She will next face home hope Xinyu Wang in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, October 3.