No. 16 seeds Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi exited the 2023 French Open women's doubles in controversial fashion.

Kato and Sutjiadi were in action against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo on Sunday, June 4, in the third round of the women's doubles. Kato and Sutjiadi recovered from losing the first set 7-6(1) to lead 1-3 in the second.

After the fourth game in the second set, Kato, in her attempt to give the ball back, accidentally hit a ball girl on the other side of the net. The chair umpire initially gave the Japanese-Indonesian pair a warning for Kato's actions.

Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo, however, rushed to the match official and argued that their opponents should be defaulted. Then, after a discussion with the match supervisor, the chair umpire decided to disqualify Kato and Sutjiadi, awarding Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo the win.

Several tennis players, both past and present, took to social media in reaction to the events. French player Alize Cornet called it an "insane decision" and stated that all players, besides Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo, were supporting Kato and Sutjiadi.

"Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you, but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you," French tennis player Alize Cornet wrote on Twitter.

Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️

Former doubles World No. 1 Paul McNamee expressed sadness at Kato and Sutjiadi being denied the opportunity to progress further at the French Open.

"Madam, you are acting with empathy and grace, but I believe you have nothing to apologise for. I am sad that your opportunity to advance further has been taken away," he stated.

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee @miyukato1121 Madam, you are acting with empathy and grace, but I believe you have nothing to apologise for. I am sad that your opportunity to advance further has been taken away. @miyukato1121 Madam, you are acting with empathy and grace, but I believe you have nothing to apologise for. I am sad that your opportunity to advance further has been taken away.

Former World No. 6 Gilles Simon was furious with the incident and hoped that Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo will find it difficult to rest after their actions.

"When you claim the disqualification of the opposing team when you haven't even seen the ball sent. I dare to hope that they will have a little trouble falling asleep anyway. As for the decision itself... arbitration in all that is most stupid," he tweeted. [Translated from French]

Gilles SIMON @GillesSimon84 Quand tu réclames la disqualification de l’équipe adverse alors que tu n’as même pas vu la balle envoyée….

J’ose espérer qu’elles auront un peu de mal à s’endormir quand même.

Quant à la décision en elle même …. l’arbitrage dans tout ce qui se fait de plus bête Quand tu réclames la disqualification de l’équipe adverse alors que tu n’as même pas vu la balle envoyée….J’ose espérer qu’elles auront un peu de mal à s’endormir quand même. Quant à la décision en elle même …. l’arbitrage dans tout ce qui se fait de plus bête

Here are a few more reactions to Kato and Sutjiadi's French Open disqualification:

sascha Bajin @BigSascha 🏽 🏽 @miyukato1121 No need to apologize. You have to appeal with the ITF. Even if (when) you win the case it’s not the thing you wanted. You worked hard to be out there on court and I’m sorry that that opportunity was taken from you and your partner. But stay positive and all the best @miyukato1121 No need to apologize. You have to appeal with the ITF. Even if (when) you win the case it’s not the thing you wanted. You worked hard to be out there on court and I’m sorry that that opportunity was taken from you and your partner. But stay positive and all the best 🙏🏽🙏🏽

Jamie Hampton @Jamie_Hampton @miyukato1121 try to appeal. you don’t deserve that at all. it was very respectful of you to shake hands - you’re a bigger person than me. i would’ve refused. @miyukato1121 try to appeal. you don’t deserve that at all. it was very respectful of you to shake hands - you’re a bigger person than me. i would’ve refused.

Bruno Soares @BrunoSoares82 @miyukato1121 Head high Miyu, unfortunate incident, awful call from the referees and even worse from your opponents. @miyukato1121 Head high Miyu, unfortunate incident, awful call from the referees and even worse from your opponents.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver Here is list of recent WTA Sportsmanship award winners. Will today’s events make 2020 the only time Bouzkova wins award? Here is list of recent WTA Sportsmanship award winners. Will today’s events make 2020 the only time Bouzkova wins award? https://t.co/Wp8BbAvESu

Miyu Kato apologizes following French Open controversy, laments the loss of prize money and points

Miyu Kato has apologized after getting disqualified from the 2023 French Open.

Miyu Kato has apologized for her action at the French Open, which led to her and her partner Aldila Sutjiadi getting disqualified from the Grand Slam.

Kato clarified that her actions were "completely unintentional" and stated that she and her partner have been stripped of both prize money and points.

Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 @miyukato1121 I would like to sincerely apologize to the Ball Girl, my partner Aldila&Team, & my supporters because of today's unfortunate mishap. It was completely unintentional.

As a result, I am penalized by RG by forfeiting my prize money & points. I appreciate all your continued support! I would like to sincerely apologize to the Ball Girl, my partner Aldila&Team, & my supporters because of today's unfortunate mishap. It was completely unintentional. As a result, I am penalized by RG by forfeiting my prize money & points. I appreciate all your continued support!

The Japanese took to social media and wrote:

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the ball girl, my partner Aldila&Team, & my supporters because of today's unfortunate mishap. It was completely unintentional. As a result, I am penalized by RG by forfeiting my prize money & points. I appreciate all your continued support.”

Poll : 0 votes