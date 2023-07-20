"Inspiring" - Garbine Muguruza awestruck after watching Elina Svitolina's intense training session from close quarters

Garbine Muguruza has expressed her awe and inspiration after observing Elina Svitolina's intense training session from close quarters.

Svitolina recently stunned world No. 1 Iga Swiatek by a 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 scoreline to reach the Wimbledon 2023 semifinals. It was the Ukranian's second semifinal appearance at the grasscourt Major and it came less than nine months after she gave birth to a baby girl.

Svitolina then faced unseeded and eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals, losing 6-3 6-3 in just an hour and 14 minutes.

Former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza, meanwhile, has won two Grand Slam singles titles - the 2016 French Open and the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

Muguruza recently shared a story on her Instagram about watching Svitolina in an intense training session. Svitolina also shared Muguruza's story on her Instagram with two smiley emoji.

Elina Svitolina on her Instagram story

Elina Svitolina's incredible run at Wimbledon: A story of motherhood, war, and triumph

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts against Marketa Vondrousova

Svitolina returned to tennis three months ago following the birth of her daughter, Skai, in October. Currently ranked world No. 27, she was given a wildcard to compete at this year's Wimbledon. She looked in fine form at the grasscourt Major, registering wins over four Grand Slam champions – Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, and Iga Swiatek.

The Ukrainian reached the semifinals, where Marketa Vondrousova won the first set 6-3. After trailing 4-0 in the second set, Svitolina showed determination to make it 4-3. But Vondrousova found her nerve once again to ultimately also win the second set 6-3.

Svitolina’s run at SW19 equals her career-best performance in a Grand Slam, matching her semifinal appearances at the recently concluded Wimbledon and the 2019 US Open.

Svitolina will be eager to reach his maiden Grand Slam final at the upcoming US Open.