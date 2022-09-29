Instead of taking care of the development of women's tennis; the WTA & ITF cannot communicate: Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz on BJK Cup & WTA Finals' overlapping schedules

Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz expressed his displeasure with the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and the WTA Finals' schedules overlapping.

The WTA World No. 1 helped Poland qualify for the finals of the BJK Cup, where they were drawn alongside the Czech Republic and United States. However, she will be forced to make a choice as the WTA Finals will finish on November 7, the very same day when the final of the team event will start.

Iga Swiatek's father Tomasz spoke to Interia Sport and said the convergence in the schedule of the two tournaments was extremely unfortunate.

"Extremely unfortunate deal. And yet we have a very difficult group for that in the BJK Cup. The dates of both events are missed. There is a clash between the ITF (organizer of BJK Cup Finals) and WTA (organizer of WTA Finals). Instead of taking care of the development of women's tennis, go in one direction, they cannot communicate," Swiatek's father said.

"This is the second such conflict situation after Wimbledon, in which the organizers of the tournament and the WTA were unable to agree on the exclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus. I really don't like what happened with the overlapping of the Masters finals and the Billie Jean King Cup finals," he added.

"Iga is well prepared, she says she's fine"- Iga Swiatek's father on her strength for future tournaments

Iga Swiatek with the US Open trophy

Iga Swiatek's father said that she is well prepared for the forthcoming tournaments after taking a break following the end of the US Open.

"Iga is well prepared. She says she's fine. There is no problem with the condition. I would say a little perversely that victories make her wind up. After the US Open, she used her time well and rested a bit. She applied a different load than before. There was no tightening of the screw. Iga is in good shape. This was evident at the US Open, where form rose from match to match," the World No. 1's father said.

Swiatek will compete in the Ostrava Open, her first tournament since winning the US Open. The WTA 500 event will have some top players, including Paula Badosa, Anett Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari.

Swiatek will then take part in the Southern California Open in San Diego, the entry list of which consists of Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka. Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa, among others.

Given her form, the Pole will be heavily favored to win both WTA 500 tournaments.

