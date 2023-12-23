"Intensity will never leave"; "The calm before the storm" - Fans react to Rafael Nadal's latest training session in his academy

Rafael Nadal practicing in his academy ahead of his much awaited return to the ATP Tour has prompted responses from excited fans online.

Nadal has been sidelined since the 2023 Australian Open due to a hip injury. Following nearly an entire year of inactivity, the Spaniard is anticipating an early return in 2024. He has been training intensely of late at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Taking to social media on Friday (December 22), the 22-time Grand Slam champion shared a short video of his practice session. The Spaniard seemed comfortable moving across the baseline, hitting some powerful forehand shots.

Fans were delighted to witness Nadal's progress, with one user stating that the 37-year-old had not lost his intensity.

"Intensity will never leave," they commented under the Spaniard's post.

Another fan hyped up the former World No. 1's return.

"The calm before the storm is coming vamossssss king. See you soooon in Brisbane, Australia!!," they wrote.

A third fan claimed that the whole world was anticipating the "Mallorcan Pride's" return to the court.

"Let's go Rafaaaa!! The whole world wants to see you hit the runway! From Manacor to the world; Mallorcan pride!," the fan wrote.

Another user maintained that the Spaniard would remain the best regardless of his results post his comeback.

"Wish you all the best Rafa. Your fans are eager to see you. No matter the outcome, you are THE BEST champion," their comment read.

"Rafael Nadal is ready to give his all" - Coach Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya recently reflected on the Spaniard's progress from injury. The coach admitted that the Spaniard was far from his best level, but prepared enough to give his all on the court.

"He is ready to give his all, to go full steam ahead. Of course, he knows that he’s not at his best level right now, but little by little he will increase it. That’s also part of our work," Moya told ATPTour.com.

Moya maintained that a full-fledged return to tennis would only be possible through a progressive recovery process.

"You start on the first level, then the second, and you defeat the bosses, who get a little more difficult each time. This is a very similar thing to me. Things get increasingly difficult, but your level as a player increases too. I think we’re on the right path," he added.

Rafael Nadal returned to regular practice in October. He most recently partnered with Richard Gasquet for a practice session at his academy. The Spaniard is scheduled to make his return at the 2024 Brisbane International, which is set to commence on December 31.

