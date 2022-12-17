'Intimidated by her supermodel good looks' - When Serena Williams shut down Donald Trump's claims that Maria Sharapova intimidated the American

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova's rivalry had it all, be it some intense tennis on the court in some big wins for either player or their war of words off the court. However, one particular instance, which was about the two tennis greats but which they still had nothing to do with, left Williams bemused, to say the least.

Back in 2004, former US President Donald Trump claimed in an interview that Williams was intimidated by Sharapova's "supermodel good looks." Speaking to journalist Bill Simmons, Trump also said that the Russian tennis superstar's "shoulders were incredibly alluring."

Williams was asked about her thoughts on Trump's comments 14 years later at the 2018 French Open. The American beat Julia Georges to set up a fourth-round clash against Sharapova, prompting the reporter to ask her about then-US President Trump's past comments, during a press conference. As she has done on many occasions, Williams responded in a confident yet firm manner.

"I honestly don’t have any thoughts about that. I can’t say I have been intimidated by anyone. That’s all. That’s it," Serena Williams said.

Simmons later apologized for asking the question after receiving a lot of flak over the same, clarifying that he had no intention of empowering Trump and offending Williams.

Unfortunately, the 2018 French Open match between Williams and Sharapova did not take place as Williams was forced to withdraw with an injury.

Serena Williams had an incredible winning record against Maria Sharapova

Winner Serena Williams and runner-up Maria Sharapova at the 2015 Australian Open.

Over the span of their 15-year-long rivalry, Serena Williams won 20 matches to just two losses against Maria Sharapova. Four of those 22 matches were Grand Slam finals. They also faced each other in the 2012 Olympic Games final in London, which Williams won by dropping just a single game all match.

They first played each other in a final back in 2004 at Wimbledon, when a 17-year-old Sharapova stunned Williams to win her maiden Grand Slam singles title. Sharapova's second and only other victory against Williams came in the previously-mentioned 2018 French Open fourth-round match, by virtue of a walkover. Williams also won their finals at the 2015 Australian Open, the 2013 French Open, and the 2007 Australian Open.

While they were well and truly rivals during their playing days, they have grown to share great mutual respect over the last few years. Sharapova showered praise on Williams for her tennis legacy during her farewell campaign at the 2022 US Open.

