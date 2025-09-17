"Intimidation & pure lunacy" - Martina Navratilova makes big accusation against Donald Trump after US President's shock $15 billion move

Martina Navratilova delivered a concerning assessment of US President Donald Trump filing a whopping $15 billion lawsuit against an American news media giant. Trump's lawsuit stems from the news media outlet's coverage of the President's words and actions, and its endorsement of Kamala Harris. According to the 79-year-old, the outlet has defamed him on multiple instances.

On Monday, September 15, news broke about the President's lawsuit against The New York Times. In the official document, which has been released for public viewing, Trump accused the newspaper of interfering in the 2024 US Presidential elections by deliberately publishing 'false and defamatory content' about him. The 45th and 47th US President also objected to the media giant's endorsement of Kamala Harris in the buildup to the election.

The $15 billion lawsuit was reported by Politico's senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney on X (formerly Twitter). Subsequently, former World No. 1 in both women's singles and doubles tennis, Martina Navratilova, reacted to Cheney's post. According to Navratilova, the lawsuit is a clear sign of Trump 'intimidating' The New York Times. The Czech-American tennis legend also questioned the US President's mental health.

"This is a combination of intimidation and pure lunacy," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina This is a combination of intimidation and pure lunacy

Martina Navratilova vociferously objects to Donald Trump's confidante shockingly cutting down on grants for cancer research in US

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Kari Lake, one of Donald Trump's closest confidantes, who also happens to be the senior advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), came under fire from Martina Navratilova recently. Navratilova's criticism of Lake stemmed from the latter's role in orchestrating the redirecting of funds meant for research related to the prevention of HIV and breast cancer.

On Sunday, September 14, The New York Times' chief Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker shared an article on X titled, "Trump Is Shutting Down the War On Cancer". Reacting to Lake's involvement in the controversy, Navratilova wrote:

"Hey Cari (sic) Lake- this actually is EVIL!!!"

Navratilova's anger at Lake and the rest of the Trump administration for cutting down on cancer research is understandable. Back in 2010, the 68-year-old Czech-American tennis legend had announced that she was undergoing breast cancer treatment. Her condition was eventually treated through a combination of surgical intervention and radiation therapy.

However, in January two years ago, she was simultaneously diagnosed with both breast and throat cancer. Two months later, after undergoing further treatment, Navratilova confirmed that she was once again cancer-free.

