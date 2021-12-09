Investigators close case of Daniil Medvedev's €200,000 missing watch

Daniil Medvedev's watch worth €200,000, that went missing after the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals, was never stolen but only misplaced during a routine housekeeping cleaning, Turin police have confirmed.

According to Italian daily La Stampa, the authorities announced on 8 December that the case was being closed after careful examination. Livia Locci, the prosecutor, clarified that it was a simple case of misunderstanding between the parties involved.

Reconstructing the events that occurred from the moment the watch went missing to its eventual discovery, the prosecutor's office confirmed that it had been found by the person charged at the ATP finals to remove hair-dryers and towels from the dressing rooms.

Between him handing it over to his manager and the manager returning it to Medvedev, the Russian had raised a complaint with the police and departed urgently to Monte Carlo for the Davis Cup Finals.

"The manager in charge of maintaining relations with the athletes took delivery of the Bovet86 with the intention of returning it to the owner a few days later," the police said.

During the course of their inquiry, the investigators found that the watch had been safe all along, and sent it back to Daniil Medvedev just before the Davis Cup Finals.

The case was kept open pending an investigation. But now it is finally closed with the conclusion that no foul-play was involved.

Daniil Medvedev is seen wearing the watch at various presentation ceremonies

Daniil Medvedev wearing his Bovet 86 watch after winning the 2021 US Open

Daniil Medvedev's partnership with Bovet 1822, a Swiss luxury watch brand, was announced in August 2019. Since then, Medvedev has been spotted wearing the same Bovet watch at several presentation ceremonies.

Medvedev wore the Bovet 1882 Flying Tourbillon OttantaSei (86 in Italian) when he lifted the US Open trophy. Medvedev was also seen wearing it after Russia's 2021 Davis Cup Finals win and his 2020 ATP Finals win.

The World No. 2 was wearing the watch at the presentation ceremony of the 2021 ATP Finals where he was the runner-up. The watch went missing only after the Russian returned from his dinner following the ceremony.

The watch is one of only 86 pieces to ever be manufactured, and incorporates four pieces of sapphire crystal along with a 10-day power reserve.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya