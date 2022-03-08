Ion Tiriac claims Emma Raducanu's value was "worth a billion" after her US Open glory, says it will be a "shame" if she disappears from the tour

On the latest episode of Friends of Ovidiu, Ion Tiriac claimed that Emma Raducanu's value became "worth a billion immediately" after she lifted the US Open title last year. Hailing her as a great player, Tiriac stated that it would be a "shame" if she disappears from the WTA tour in the future.

Recalling headlines from the New York Times where Emma Raducanu was labeled a "billion-dollar girl" after her US Open success, Tiriac, the former owner of the Mutua Madrid Open, highlighted that the Grand Slam victory in New York was a beautiful moment in her career.

"It was a blast to Emma in every way! As the New York Times said the day after she won: 'It's a billion-dollar girl!' Worth a billion immediately. Those 10 years that were coming for sure, but for sure!" said Tiriac.

Emma Raducanu at the US Open 2021

Speaking about Raducanu's decision to change her coaches immediately after lifting the US Open trophy, Tiriac hinted that it was a result of the British system, in which the 19-year-old grew and adapted herself. He also revealed some key elements of British tennis culture, stating that a player's physique is of the utmost importance to them.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis "You won a Grand Slam with this team, why change that?" - John Lloyd on why Emma Raducanu's coach dismissal "makes no sense" dlvr.it/S9NymW "You won a Grand Slam with this team, why change that?" - John Lloyd on why Emma Raducanu's coach dismissal "makes no sense" dlvr.it/S9NymW

However, giving a piece of advice to Raducanu, Tiriac highlighted that tennis players are "as good as the people around them." The 82-year-old took his own example and pointed out that he, as a coach and an agent, was able to bring in the best in players like Boris Becker, Guillermo Vilas, Goran Ivanisevic, Marat Safin, and others.

Tennis Pictures @tennispicture Boris Becker, Pete Sampras and Ion Tiriac http://t.co/1JcwwpvwYJ Boris Becker, Pete Sampras and Ion Tiriac http://t.co/1JcwwpvwYJ

“In tennis, you are only as good as the people around you: family, coach - with all that tennis coach I don't know any. I was the last tennis coach to take a child and make him the world champion, I took the second and made him the number 1, I took the third and made him the number 1! From Vilas, to Becker, to Ivanisevic, to Safin, to everyone!" said Tiriac.

"Why did she get rid of the coach who took her there !? I know the British system quite well. It's a system that has enough money for development. Get a money cart from Wimbledon too. She grew up in this system and grew up well. From a physical point of view, the British are very active, meaning they don't let you enter the field without a good physique, if you are in their program," mentioned Tiriac.

Tiriac further disclosed that he had seen Raducanu's performance on the court in the past, which really impressed him a lot.

Despite mentioning that the Brit has huge possibilities in the sport in the future, the former Romanian player stressed that she "needs people around her" to keep her motivated. Tiriac also remarked that it would be a shame if she just disappears from the WTA tour.

Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open 2022

Emma Raducanu set to next feature at the Indian Wells Masters 2022

Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open 2022

After missing the Monterrey Open due to a leg injury, Raducanu will make a comeback on the court at the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament that begins on March 10, 2022.

MSN Sports @MSNSports U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu is out of Monterrey event with injury msn.com/en-us/sports/t… U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu is out of Monterrey event with injury msn.com/en-us/sports/t…

Raducanu didn't enjoy a great campaign at the Indian Wells Masters last year, suffering a first-round exit at the hands of Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Emma Raducanu suffered a straight sets defeat against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of Indian Wells. Emma Raducanu suffered a straight sets defeat against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of Indian Wells.

Emma Raducanu will be looking to consolidate her US Open title at the Indian Wells Masters this year. She's had a poor run of form and has had injury trouble recently as well. Indian Wells is an event where she will be challenged by the likes of Barbora Krejcikova, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and others, so she has a long road to victory.

Also Read: "It’s doable, it’s not a dream that’s so unachievable" - young Brit Sonay Kartal on Emma Raducanu's US Open triumph

Edited by Keshav Gopalan