Ipek Senoglu uses Tour de France video to  showcase why Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are a class above Novak Djokovic when it comes to sportsmanship

Former tennis player Ipek Senoglu used the video of a Tour de France race to justify why she prefers Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal over Novak Djokovic when it comes to sportsmanship.

Stage 18 of the 2022 Tour de France took place and during the race, Tadej Pogacar fell down. However, Jonas Vingegaard, who had taken a healthy lead, waited for the Slovenian to catch up with him as a sign of sportsmanship.

Sharing a video of the incident on Twitter, Senoglu stated that while Novak Djokovic is a great athlete and could win more Grand Slams than anyone else, he won't be like Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

"There are those who think I am Djokovic's enemy when I say, 'Djokovic can win more GS than anyone and he is a great athlete, but he is not a Nadal/Federer for me'… Those who cannot understand the difference I want to tell here, watch this video over and over again until morning. Then maybe we will meet on the same page!"

Federer and Nadal have always been among the most admired tennis players over the past 12-15 years and are well known for their sportsmanship. In fact, the former has won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award a record 13 times. Nadal has been the recipient of this award on five occasions.

Novak Djokovic will join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray at the Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in Team Europe for this year's Laver Cup. The competition starts on September 23, with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman in Team World so far.

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September," Djokovic said. "It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.”

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe lineup for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25, 2022. Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in a dream Team Europe lineup for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25, 2022.

Djokovic is yet to win a match at the Laver Cup, having lost to Kevin Anderson in his singles match against the South African in 2018. Anderson and Jack Sock teamed up to defeat the Serb and Roger Federer in their doubles clash.

Watching Djokovic team up with Federer, Nadal and Murray will no doubt be a treat for the eyes of most tennis fans. It will be interesting to see how Team Europe fares at the Laver Cup this year.

