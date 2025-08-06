"Irony is really sweet" - Martina Navratilova calls out Texas AG Ken Paxton's subpoena evasion after his push for Democrats to be 'arrested'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova didn’t hold back when she spotted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's tweet on subpoena evasion. On Tuesday, August 5, the AG went on record saying that Texas House Democrats are &quot;cowards&quot; for allegedly running away to avoid legislative responsibilities.Paxton said those who evade the law need to be hunted down by whatever tool is necessary so that justice prevails.&quot;Democrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately. We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law,&quot; Paxton tweeted. Attorney General Ken Paxton @KenPaxtonTXLINKDemocrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately.We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law.Under Paxton's tweet, a user named History Matters, with a blue tick mark, referenced a news article stating that the same AG was on the run to avoid being served with a subpoena.&quot;This you? Texas AG Ken Paxton literally fled his home to avoid being served a subpoena. Imagine being the state’s top law enforcement officer and running from the law. You can’t make this up,&quot; the user said.This was a widely reported incident from 2022, in which Paxton allegedly fled his home to avoid being served a subpoena tied to a lawsuit involving an abortion rights fund.Seeing this, Navratilova pointed out the hypocrisy of Paxton's statement. She wrote:&quot;Sometimes Irony is really sweet.&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKSometimes Irony is really sweetIn another tweet, she directly replied to Ken Paxton, saying:&quot;You mean like ran to get away from being served with a subpoena? That was you, no???&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKYou mean like ran to get away from being served with a subpoena? That was you, no???Martina Navratilova has been vocal about her political viewsMartina Navratilova, who left communist Czechoslovakia 50 years ago to pursue a career in the USA, feels upset about the state of the country under the current US President Donald Trump's administration. Speaking to the BBC, Navratilova said she wouldn't have left Czechoslovakia for the USA of today.“I’m not loyal to Donald Trump,” she told the BBC's Amol Rajan. “The US is definitely turning against migrants. If I were now still in that same position as in 1975, I would not choose America.&quot;Navratilova said she is unhappy with the government's treatment of immigrants, arguing America has shifted towards authoritarianism. In the same interview, the 18-time Grand Slam champion also criticized TA policies permitting transgender women to compete in women’s events.&quot;There is no ban on trans women in sports,&quot; she said, &quot;but they need to compete in the proper category, which is the male category. It’s that simple.&quot;The participation of transgender women in women's events has been a subject of heavy debate lately. Martina Navratilova argues that biological male bodies retain a &quot;massive advantage&quot; even after hormone treatment, citing a study showing a 20 percent performance edge.