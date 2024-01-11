Is Andy Murray playing at the 2024 Australian Open?

Andy Murray has also kicked off his 2024 season like every other WTA and ATP star and is set to compete at the Australian Open 2024, his second competition of the year.

Andy Murray is currently ranked No. 44 on the ATP rankings, which means he directly qualifies for the tournament this year, and will not be seeded.

In 19 years of professional career, Andy Murray has participated in 15 editions of the Happy Slam. Despite securing three Grand Slam titles, the Brit has not yet won the Australian Open, having reached the finals five times.

Murray enters the Australian Open after a fair 2023 season, where he clinched three challenger titles. In the previous edition of the Australian Open, he defeated Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis before facing a defeat against Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

Despite Murray's inability to replicate his past form, he played the longest match of his career against Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2023 Australian Open. The match concluded with scores of 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5, and lasted 5 hours and 45 minutes.

Andy Murray has played in 5 Australian Open finals

For Andy Murray, the Australian Open has always been a tournament to remember. The former World No.1 has played in five finals of the tournament, holding a current win/loss record of 51-15 at Melbourne.

The Brit reached the final for the first time in 2010, at the age of 22, where he faced a defeat against Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer (6–3, 6–4, 7–6(13–11)).

He made it to the Australian Open final again in 2011 but finished as the runner-up after Serbia's Novak Djokovic defeated him in the final with scores of 6–4, 6–2, 6–3.

Murray's third final at the Australian Open was in 2013, marking his second title clash against Novak Djokovic. The Serb defeated Murray with scores of 6–7(2–7), 7–6(7–3), 6–3, 6–2, to win his fourth Australian Open title.

The final of the 2015 edition of the Australian Open was also against Novak Djokovic. It was also Murray's fourth runner-up finish at the event, the most in the Open Era. The match ended in a four-set thriller, finishing 7–6(7–5), 6–7(4–7), 6–3, 6–0 in favor of Djokovic.

The Brit faced Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open title clash for the fourth time, in 2016, but the latter won the match 6–1, 7–5, 7–6(7–3) to clinch the title.