"Is there anything more beautiful than Rafael Nadal playing on clay” - Fans in awe of Spaniard's 'majestic' display in Barcelona Open comeback

Rafael Nadal winning a point with his signature forehand at the 2024 Barcelona Open has left the fans in awe of the Spaniard.

After sitting out almost the entirety of the 2023 season due to a hip injury, the 37-year-old made his highly anticipated return at the Brisbane International this year. However, injuries hampered his return yet again as he pulled out of the Australian Open due to a micro tear on hismuscle.

The former World No. 1 finally stepped on the court at the Barcelona Open after much deliberation to play his first match on clay since the 2022 French Open final.

Nadal's return did not disappoint the fans as he took out Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-3 in his opening match. The 12-time Barcelona Open champion will face Alex de Minaur in the second round.

There was a particular moment in the second set where the Spaniard won a point against Cobolli in his signature style. After the Italian put the 37-year-old in an uncomfortable position, he brought out his signature down the line forehand which went by Cobolli unanswered. Nadal followed it up with his signature fist bump celebration.

Fans were left in awe of the Spaniard's display of his clay court prowess as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts with one of them asking if there was anything more beautiful than watching the 14-time French Open champion play on clay.

"Is there anything more beautiful than this man playing on clay?"

Another fan said how the Spanaird's style of hitting the ball was majestic.

"The way Rafa hits the ball it’s so majestic"

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

"685 days since his last clay match. Looks like he hasn't missed a beat. Boy how I've missed the King of Clay." A fan said

"my soul left my body right here" A fan expressed

"better than drugs actually" Another fan sid

"RAFA!!!! Stop it!! Noooooo, don't ever stop, Campeón!! Ever!!" A fan said excitedly

"The red dirt brings the best out of him just watching him play is enough to make my day" A fan opined

A look into Rafael Nadal's head-to-head against his second-round opponent, Alex de Minaur

Rafael Nadal and Alex de Minaur

Rafael Nadal will face Alex de Minaur in the second round of the 2024 Barcelona Open. The Australian is the fourth seed which gave him a bye in the first round.

The duo have faced each other four times in their careers with the Spaniard leading their head-to-head 3-1. They have met three times on hardcourts and one time on grass.

The two met for the first time in the third round of the 2018 Wimbledon where the former World No. 1 decimated de Minaur in straight sets. Their second meeting came at the 2019 Australian Open where Nadal defeated the Australian 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, entirely replicating the score of their previous meeting.

They met again in 2020 in the semifinal of the ATP Cup where the Spaniard dug deep to come from a set down to defeat de Minaur and go up 3-0. However, in their most recent meeting which came at the United Cup in the round-robin stage, Alex de Minaur came back from a set down to win his first match against the 37-year-old.

