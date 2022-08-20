Is Arthur Ashe Stadium the largest tennis stadium in the world? Check out the capacity of all the Grand Slam venues

With a capacity of 23,771, the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, which headlines the year's final Grand Slam, tops the list of the largest tennis stadiums in the world.

Named after African-American tennis icon Arthur Ashe, the stadium is part of and the most important venue for the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the host of the US Open. It is located in Flushing Meadows - Corona Park in one of the five boroughs of New York City called Queens. Arthur Ashe was the winner of the first ever US Open in the Open Era, which was held in 1968.

The stadium's construction was completed in 1997 and was inaugurated with the hosting of the US Open. Although it didn't have a roof initially, numerous delayed matches over the years forced the tournament organizers to add one in 2010. A lightweight retractable roof was finally operational in 2016.

Between Arthur Ashe Stadium and Court Philippe Chatrier, the next-largest Grand Slam venue, there are quite a few venues with massive seating areas. Sticking to the Majors, Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris is the second-biggest stadium. Fitted with a retractable roof in 2020, the main court for the French Open can accommodate 15,225 people at once.

Wimbledon's Centre Court comes third with a capacity of 14,979. The main court at SW19 is regarded as one of the most beautiful and prestigious courts on the planet.

Last but not least, the Rod Laver Arena in Australia's Melbourne has a capacity of 14,820. It is the most important venue for hosting the first Grand Slam tournament of the year — the Australian Open.

US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, gets underway on August 29

Daniil Medvedev is the current US Open men's champion.

After completing the first half of the season, the tennis world is now gearing up for the fourth and the final Grand Slam event of the year — the US Open, which is set to begin on August 29. The defending champions among the men and women are Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu respectively.

In what is a rare situation, the men's circuit will see three players, including Medvedev, who won the title in their last appearance compete in New York.

While Rafael Nadal missed the last two years of the competition after winning in 2019, Dominic Thiem won the 2020 edition and remained absent from the tournament last year.

AR @BuggyWhipFH This edition of US Open will see THREE defending champions back to defend their title



Nadal last played in 2019

Thiem last played in 2020

Medvedev last played in 2021



Rare to see something like this.

Three-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic is likely to miss the tournament this year due to his unvaccinated status against the coronavirus.

