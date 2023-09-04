Is Ben Shelton biracial? Diving into the American's ethnic background

Ben Shelton is one of the most promising young talents in American tennis. The 20-year-old lefty is a natural entertainer on the court, combining skill, flair, and charisma to captivate audiences around the world.

The American recorded one of his best performances on the professional tour this week, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. Earlier this year, he had reached the last eight at the Australian Open as well, his maiden appearance at this stage of a Grand Slam.

In this article, we will explore his family and background, and how they have shaped his tennis journey:

Ben Shelton's family and background

Ben Shelton with father Bryan Shelton

Ben Shelton was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on 9 October 2002. He is the son of Bryan Shelton, a former ATP player who reached a career-high ranking of No. 55 in 1992 and won two singles titles.

Bryan Shelton is also a renowned tennis coach, who led Georgia Tech to a women’s national championship in 2007 and coached his son at the University of Florida, where Ben won the NCAA team title in 2021 and the singles title in 2022.

Ben Shelton is biracial, as his father is of African-American descent and his mother, Lisa, is caucasian. The 20-year-old has a sister, Emma, who plays college tennis at Georgia Tech.

A look at Ben Shelton's tennis career so far

Ben Shelton at the 2023 US Open

Shelton had a stellar junior career, winning several national and international tournaments. He chose to play college tennis in Florida, following in his father’s footsteps.

The American had an immediate impact on the team, helping them win the regular season and tournament titles in his freshman year. The 20-year-old also won the NCAA singles title in his sophomore year, becoming the first Gator to do so since 1999.

Shelton turned pro in 2022, after finishing his college season. He received a wild card into the main draw of the Australian Open, his second Grand Slam event. He stunned the tennis world by defeating four higher-ranked opponents, including home favorite Alexei Popyrin, to reach the quarterfinals.

The World No. 47 lost to fellow American Tommy Paul in a tight four-setter but earned rave reviews for his performance.

Ben Shelton's future prospects

US Open Tennis

Ben Shelton is now ranked No. 47 in the world and has established himself as one of the rising stars of American tennis. He is also adding his name to the list of successful Black Americans in the sport, along with Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff, and Sloane Stephens, and others.

At the US Open up next, Shelton will take on Frances Tiafoe in an all-American quarterfinals. In the fourth round, the World No. 47 defeated Tommy Paul in four sets, while Tiafoe downed Rinky Hijikata in straight sets in the Round of 16.