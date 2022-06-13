'Is Djokovic vs Nadal at Wimbledon too much to ask for?' - Tennis fans react to Toni Nadal claiming that Rafael Nadal will be at Wimbledon this year 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal won his 22nd Grand Slam at the French Open earlier this month, despite suffering a foot injury. It was later revealed that the Spaniard had to take numerous injections on his foot throughout the tournament to stay competitive.

With the Wimbledon Championships just around the corner, Nadal made it clear that he won't continue taking injections to participate in tournaments, which cast a doubt on the 22-time Grand Slam champion's participation at SW19.

However, his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal believes that his nephew will participate in the third Slam of the year as the two-time Wimbledon champion is expected to recover from the foot problem in time.

Subsequently, tennis fans flooded Twitter to react to the news about Uncle Toni being convinced that Nadal will be at Wimbledon this year, with some salivating at the potential matchup between the Spaniard and Novak Djokovic.

"Is Djokovic Nadal at Wimbledon too much to ask for?", one fan wrote.

With Djokovic currently leading head-to-head with one more win, fans believe that it will be poetic if Nadal beats Djokovic at Wimbledon and levels the record.

"Nadal beating Djokovic in the final and evening the all time record to 30-30 would be awesome. 3/4 of the way to the calendar slam," one user tweeted.

Kevin Quinn @KevinQuinn12 @Big3Tennis Nadal beating Djokovic in the final and evening the all time record to 30-30 would be awesome. 3/4 of the way to the calendar slam @Big3Tennis Nadal beating Djokovic in the final and evening the all time record to 30-30 would be awesome. 3/4 of the way to the calendar slam

Nook's Corner @tnpradeepraju



I'd like their H2H to be neutral at 30 all, so I wish Rafa wins the next edition too. @Big3Tennis Not at all. The last they met on grass in 2018 was a classic, one I wish Rafa won.I'd like their H2H to be neutral at 30 all, so I wish Rafa wins the next edition too. @Big3Tennis Not at all. The last they met on grass in 2018 was a classic, one I wish Rafa won.I'd like their H2H to be neutral at 30 all, so I wish Rafa wins the next edition too.

Tennis In the Park 🇺🇦 @TennisInthePar1 @Big3Tennis They are some of the last remaining players on planet Earth who know how to play on the surface. @Big3Tennis They are some of the last remaining players on planet Earth who know how to play on the surface.

Veada 🇮🇳 @veadapriyudu @Big3Tennis Hope Rafa - djokovic finale in Wimbledon and it should be like 2018 blockbuster SF not a one one sided one @Big3Tennis Hope Rafa - djokovic finale in Wimbledon and it should be like 2018 blockbuster SF not a one one sided one 🙏

Nachiketa Guha 🇮🇳 @BrandNachiketa @Big3Tennis Yes. Because in current form, Djoker won't survive till final. We can look forward to Andy/Nick/Shapo/FAA vs Rafa though. @Big3Tennis Yes. Because in current form, Djoker won't survive till final. We can look forward to Andy/Nick/Shapo/FAA vs Rafa though.

Achilleas Alexandros G. Theodoulou @theodoulou__ @Big3Tennis They ll be seeded 1 and 2, possibly for the last time at a GS. An epic 5 setter final for 23rd / 21st GS? Bring it on @Big3Tennis They ll be seeded 1 and 2, possibly for the last time at a GS. An epic 5 setter final for 23rd / 21st GS? Bring it on 👀

However, they were also a set of fans who weren't quite sold on the idea of the Spaniard playing at SW19 this year. They believe that going from claycourt to grass without a warmup tournament might be detrimental to the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"And playing with no warm up too on a tentative foot. He's trying to participate bcos of his ao ,rg victory and top players absence. He would have skipped it otherwise," another fan wrote.

trueind @freshzeo @Big3Tennis And playing with no warm up too on a tentative foot. He's trying to participate bcos of his ao ,rg victory and top players absence. He would have skipped it otherwise. @Big3Tennis And playing with no warm up too on a tentative foot. He's trying to participate bcos of his ao ,rg victory and top players absence. He would have skipped it otherwise.

sj @sjgameland @AFP Are the next set of magic injections ready? This guy is a shame to fair play in tennis. I don’t want children to grow up watching this fella aided by magic potions to play u fairly @AFP Are the next set of magic injections ready? This guy is a shame to fair play in tennis. I don’t want children to grow up watching this fella aided by magic potions to play u fairly

mlowell✌️BoycottNRA @RNRaptor1

Then this year as AO approached,I hoped,I fantasized,but knew it was to much to ask,then RAFA won the FO too!So now I’m like…Let’s just wait & see how this plays out! @Big3Tennis Last year after the US open I thought(very briefly)could RAFA come back & get the GRAND SLAM?Is he too old?Then this year as AO approached,I hoped,I fantasized,but knew it was to much to ask,then RAFA won the FO too!So now I’m like…Let’s just wait & see how this plays out! @Big3Tennis Last year after the US open I thought(very briefly)could RAFA come back & get the GRAND SLAM?Is he too old?Then this year as AO approached,I hoped,I fantasized,but knew it was to much to ask,then RAFA won the FO too!So now I’m like…Let’s just wait & see how this plays out!👍💪

trueind @freshzeo @Big3Tennis How many top ten victories or even top 20 in last five or even ten years. Too much statistical stretch. Even grass courter like fed didn't win after 36. Far far away shot @Big3Tennis How many top ten victories or even top 20 in last five or even ten years. Too much statistical stretch. Even grass courter like fed didn't win after 36. Far far away shot

nafany fan @nafany_fan @Big3Tennis Plenty of people can beat nadal on grass though: matteo, hubert, felix etc @Big3Tennis Plenty of people can beat nadal on grass though: matteo, hubert, felix etc

✨ @tenniscourt_mp3 AFP News Agency @AFP #AFPSports Toni Nadal said on Saturday that his nephew Rafael looks on track to play at Wimbledon, where the first round begins on June 27, as treatment continues on the world number four's foot problem u.afp.com/waZn Toni Nadal said on Saturday that his nephew Rafael looks on track to play at Wimbledon, where the first round begins on June 27, as treatment continues on the world number four's foot problem u.afp.com/waZn #AFPSports https://t.co/HEBYE30snR kinda wish uncle toni would simply never talk <3 idk i'd rather wait until rafa himself makes an announcement than have it come form his uncle who isn't even his coach anymore twitter.com/AFP/status/153… kinda wish uncle toni would simply never talk <3 idk i'd rather wait until rafa himself makes an announcement than have it come form his uncle who isn't even his coach anymore twitter.com/AFP/status/153…

"It's the million-dollar question" - Francisco Roig on Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon participation

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Troubled by injuries this year, there was an air of uncertainty about Rafael Nadal heading into the French Open. However, he put to rest any doubts by winning the tournament, beating the likes of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route. Nevertheless, questions persist going into Wimbledon.

Francisco Roig, a former tennis player who is now part of Rafael Nadal's coaching staff, spoke about the Mallorcan's situation in an interview with Noticias.

"It's the million-dollar question and hopefully it will last many more seasons, but age is age," Roig said.

The Spaniard has won the grass Slam twice, in 2008 and 2010. Despite the tournament not carrying any points this year, Nadal will be keen to add another Major to his tally and pull away from the likes of Djokovic and Roger Federer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far