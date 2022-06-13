'Is Djokovic vs Nadal at Wimbledon too much to ask for?' - Tennis fans react to Toni Nadal claiming that Rafael Nadal will be at Wimbledon this year 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal won his 22nd Grand Slam at the French Open earlier this month, despite suffering a foot injury. It was later revealed that the Spaniard had to take numerous injections on his foot throughout the tournament to stay competitive.
With the Wimbledon Championships just around the corner, Nadal made it clear that he won't continue taking injections to participate in tournaments, which cast a doubt on the 22-time Grand Slam champion's participation at SW19.
However, his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal believes that his nephew will participate in the third Slam of the year as the two-time Wimbledon champion is expected to recover from the foot problem in time.
Subsequently, tennis fans flooded Twitter to react to the news about Uncle Toni being convinced that Nadal will be at Wimbledon this year, with some salivating at the potential matchup between the Spaniard and Novak Djokovic.
"Is Djokovic Nadal at Wimbledon too much to ask for?", one fan wrote.
With Djokovic currently leading head-to-head with one more win, fans believe that it will be poetic if Nadal beats Djokovic at Wimbledon and levels the record.
"Nadal beating Djokovic in the final and evening the all time record to 30-30 would be awesome. 3/4 of the way to the calendar slam," one user tweeted.
However, they were also a set of fans who weren't quite sold on the idea of the Spaniard playing at SW19 this year. They believe that going from claycourt to grass without a warmup tournament might be detrimental to the 22-time Grand Slam champion.
"And playing with no warm up too on a tentative foot. He's trying to participate bcos of his ao ,rg victory and top players absence. He would have skipped it otherwise," another fan wrote.
"It's the million-dollar question" - Francisco Roig on Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon participation
Troubled by injuries this year, there was an air of uncertainty about Rafael Nadal heading into the French Open. However, he put to rest any doubts by winning the tournament, beating the likes of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route. Nevertheless, questions persist going into Wimbledon.
Francisco Roig, a former tennis player who is now part of Rafael Nadal's coaching staff, spoke about the Mallorcan's situation in an interview with Noticias.
"It's the million-dollar question and hopefully it will last many more seasons, but age is age," Roig said.
The Spaniard has won the grass Slam twice, in 2008 and 2010. Despite the tournament not carrying any points this year, Nadal will be keen to add another Major to his tally and pull away from the likes of Djokovic and Roger Federer.