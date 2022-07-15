Is Emma Raducanu sponsored by Tiffany? All you need to know about the US Open champion's professional relationship with the luxury jewelry brand

Emma Raducanu is one of the most marketable sportswomen in the world at present, and is a brand ambassador for a number of top companies. These include the luxury jewelry brand Tiffany. Raducanu became Tiffany's brand ambassador last September, shortly after beating Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final.

The jewelry brand is one of many companies she has signed endorsement deals with, including the likes of Nike, Wilson, Dior, British Airways, Evian, Vodafone and Porsche.

After becoming Tiffany's brand ambassador, Raducanu spoke about her connection to the iconic brand.

"It’s such an iconic brand and one that I’ve felt connected to for quite some time," Raducanu said. "I wore the ring, bracelet, earrings and cross necklace throughout the tournament. These pieces will always be very special to me."

Emma Raducanu donned Tiffany's jewelry to attend the Met Gala in New York and has even worn the brand's items even while competing in tennis tournaments.

Emma Raducanu wore approximately $37,000 worth of Tiffany jewelry during Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu donned Tiffany's jewelry during this year's Wimbledon Championships

Raducanu wore roughly $37,000 worth of Tiffany's jewelry during Wimbledon this year. This included diamond teardrop earrings from the Tiffany Victoria collection, which had a 11-12 mm pearl hanging from a diamond flower and cost a whopping $9,300.

Raducanu also wore a diamond and pearl pendant from the same collection, which was priced at $4,800, as well as a 18k gold bangle and a gold bracelet which cost $23,000.

The 19-year-old was seeded 10th in the competition and reached the second round after beating Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4. However, her journey came to an end after losing in straight sets to Caroline Garcia.

Raducanu, however, made her debut in the top 10 of the WTA rankings shortly after as no ranking points were awarded at this year's Wimbledon. She currently has 2,717 ranking points to her name.

The Brit is now entering a crucial period ahead of the final Major of the season. Raducanu is the reigning champion at the US Open, meaning she will be defending 2,000 points. An early loss could therefore see her drop out of the top 10.

