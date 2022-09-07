"Is this Liam Hemsworth's twin?" - Tennis fans react as US Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov's resemblance to the Aussie actor takes social media by storm

Karen Khachanov rose to the occasion at the US Open on Tuesday night to oust Nick Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4, and advance to a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time ever.

While Khachanov's stunning display at the New York Major has enthralled fans, his striking resemblance to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has been a major talking point on social media, with one user asking if the duo are twins.

"But for real. Is this Liam Hemsworth’s twin?" the tweet read.

"Karen Khachanov or Liam Hemsworth?" another User wrote.

The resemblance first came to light in 2018 when a fan thought he was watching Liam Hemsworth take on Rafael Nadal in a tennis match.

"There's a tennis player who looks like Liam Hemsworth and I need to talk about it," the fan tweeted.

Khachanov provided a witty reply to the tweet, sarcastically stating that the was the "fourth brother." Hemsworth has two older brothers, Chris and Luke.

"Yeah, I am the fourth brother," the Russian wrote.

Hemsworth, who played Josh Taylor in the popular Australian soap opera Neighbours, has also played starring roles in the Hunger Games and the Elephant Princess.

Karen Khachanov comes of age at US Open

Khachanov will take on Casper Ruud of Norway in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday.

US Open Tennis @usopen Khachanov has done it!



The No. 27 seed defeats Kyrgios in a tough five-setter. Khachanov has done it!The No. 27 seed defeats Kyrgios in a tough five-setter. https://t.co/psE7pGG3bc

The 27th seed got past Jack Draper, who retired in the third set of their third-round encounter, before defeating Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets to get to the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Khachanov also made the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open and at Wimbledon last year.

Back in 2018, the Moscow-born player gave Rafael Nadal a run for his money in the third round of the US Open before going down 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(6), 7-6(3).

