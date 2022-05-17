Is Medvedev playing French Open 2022?

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev will be seen in action at the the French Open 2022 which is set to get underway in Paris on May 22.

Medvedev made a terrific start to the season, reaching the final at the Australian Open, apart from semifinal displays at the ATP Cup and Acapulco. Following his quarterfinal exit from the Miami Open at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz in March, the Russian was on a six-week hiatus from the tour due to a hernia surgery.

Post the procedure, the US Open champion put up a video of his first practice session on April 26, captioning it as:

"Back to tennis practicing"

Although his first training session was on hardcourt, the 26-year-old soon switched to clay. He was subsequently seen honing his skills on the red dirt at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy as his comeback gathered steam.

The Australian Open runner-up then took a wildcard into the Gonet Geneva Open, an ATP 250 event that is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 15-21. The Russian retweeted the news of his wildcard, captioning the post:

"Comeback on track!"

Medvedev leads the 28-player field in Geneva this week, with French veteran Richard Gasquet being his first opponent. Ahead of the tournament, the former ATP Finals champion has made it clear that he is physically feeling fine. Medvedev is eager to get some wins under his belt to build confidence before heading to Paris. He said:

"I feel great. [I] managed to get around I would say two weeks of good practice and one week of full practice. [I] decided that it’s going to be good to prepare [for the] French Open, to get some matches here. Some matches, hopefully more than one. I’m feeling good. Physically, I’m feeling ready."

How has Daniil Medvedev fared at the French Open?

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2021 French Open

Clay has been a surface where Daniil Medvedev has traditionally struggled throughout his career. Billed as a hardcourt specialist, he is yet to taste title glory on the most demanding surface. The only time Medvedev made it to the final of a tour-level claycourt event was in 2019 at Barcelona, where he went down to Dominic Thiem.

It is thus no wonder that he has had his fair share of pain at Roland Garros. After four first-round exits from the French Open, the Russian managed to break his duck last year at the Parisian Major on his fifth attempt.

He notched wins over Alexander Bublik, Tommy Paul, Reilly Opelka and Cristian Garin before bowing out to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev hasn't played a claycourt event since then until this week's Geneva Open.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra