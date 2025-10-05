"Is that a new normal?" - Maria Sharapova astonished by hefty restringing bill as she returns to tennis court after more than 2 years

Maria Sharapova recently voiced her disbelief at the high cost of restringing her racket as she returned to the tennis court after more than two years. The former Russian tennis player made her last appearance as a professional at the 2020 Australian Open.

The five-time women's singles Grand Slam title winner concluded her remarkable tennis journey after losing to Donna Vekić in the first round. Throughout her illustrious career, Sharapova clinched 36 WTA and five Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon in 2004, the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008, and the French Open twice in 2012 and 2014. She also secured a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

The 38-year-old recently stepped back on the court for the first time in two years, only to be stunned by unexpected changes. She was startled by the $78 fee charged for restringing her racket. Sharing a glimpse of her long-awaited session, she wrote:

"First practice in 2+ years. Couldn't find my tennis shoes. Cost $78 to string the racket. Is that a new normal?"

However, the former player expressed her satisfaction after having an undisturbed session.

"The tennis shop told me I must really good if my string tension is 61-59. I'll take the compliment. Best 30 mins of my day. No phone. No distractions. Just you and the ball," Sharapova added.

Screenshot of Sharapova's Instagram story.

Maria Sharapova was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 23, 2025.

Maria Sharapova once opened up about not retiring from the sport even after suffering a grueling injury

Maria Sharapova at the 'Igniting a new era of sports' panel in Toronto. (Photo by Getty Images)

Maria Sharapova once revealed why she did not retire even after suffering a severe rotator cuff tear in 2008, which forced her to end her season early. The injury kept her away from the Beijing Olympics, the US Open, and the WTA Finals. In an interview with theguardian.com, she stated that she could have easily walked off from the sport while she was navigating the injury-ridden period.

"I had so many ways I could have got out," she said. "I had so many excuses I could have made that it would have been easy to walk away. I could have said that no one else in tennis has ever come back from a serious rotator-cuff injury to their shoulder. I could have said I've made enough money to last me the rest of my life. I could have said I've done this and done that."

"But I love the sport too much to wake up and say I no longer want to do it," she added.

Maria Sharapova's fierce rival Serena Williams was present as a surprise inductee when she was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame.

