Is Serena Williams playing at the 2022 French Open?

The 2022 Roland Garros is just around the corner and Serena Williams is set to miss the tournament she has won thrice in her career.

The legendary Williams has dominated the women's tour for more than two decades. However, she has been missing in action for quite some time now. The 40-year-old injured herself during her first-round clash against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon last year and has been on the sidelines ever since.

The long hiatus will render her unable to compete at Roland Garros, a tournament that has been special for her. She tasted Grand Slam glory across all disciplines for the first time at the French Open when she won the women's doubles title alongside her elder sister Venus Williams in 1999.

In 2002, Serena Williams won the singles title at Roland Garros as well. It was the first of four consecutive Majors that she would go on to win, constituting the first of her two self-coined Serena Slams.

In 2010, she won her second doubles title at the tournament.

Williams then had to wait until 2013 to triumph in Paris for the second time in singles. She defeated defending champion and rival Maria Sharapova in straight sets to complete her Double Career Grand Slam.

Chad @CCSMOOTH13 On this day, June 6, 2015:



Serena Williams earns a landmark 20th grand slam title, winning the French Open final over Lucie Safarova in three sets.



📸: Sports Illustrated On this day, June 6, 2015:Serena Williams earns a landmark 20th grand slam title, winning the French Open final over Lucie Safarova in three sets.📸: Sports Illustrated https://t.co/wu705S1R2X

Williams returned to the winner's circle once again in 2015 after defeating Lucie Safarova in the final. It was her 20th Grand Slam title which helped her complete the Triple Career Grand Slam.

The French Open remains the only Grand Slam tournament where Williams hasn't defended her title. She has won consecutive titles in the remaining three Majors.

Since returning to the tour in 2018 following the birth of her daughter Olympia, Williams' best showing at the French Open has been a fourth-round appearance in 2018 and 2021.

Serena Williams to potentially make a comeback at this year's Wimbledon

Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, has hinted at a potential comeback at this year's Wimbledon Championships. At a bitcoin conference in April, she discussed her return to tennis with NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

"Alright so I am backstage at the Bitcoin conference in Miami with Aaron Rodgers here and we've been talking about my comeback, and he's been hyping me up, getting me ready for Wimbledon," she said.

When Rodgers questioned Williams about the US Open, she stated that since the grasscourt Major will be held before the Grand Slam in New York, that's where she'll compete first.

"Wimbledon's before the US Open, I have to play Wimbledon first. Exciting," she said.

Williams has gone on to become one of the most successful players at Wimbledon, winning seven titles in singles, six in doubles and one in mixed doubles. She also won her gold medals in singles and doubles at the 2012 Olympics on the lawns of the All England Club.

Williams is a huge favorite to win the title whenever she competes at Wimbledon, so her return would certainly add plenty of excitement.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee