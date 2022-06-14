Is Serena Williams playing Wimbledon 2022?

Serena Williams, a seven-time champion at Wimbledon, will make her much-awaited return to action at the tournament this year, ending a 12-month long wait on the sidelines.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had hinted at her participation with an earlier social media update and fans were eagerly awaiting confirmation from the tournament organizers about the same. The announcement finally arrived via Wimbledon's official Twitter and Instagram handles, where the American was welcomed back to the hallowed grounds of SW19.

"The stage awaits. Our 7-time champion Serena Williams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for her 21st appearance," the announcement read.

The 40-year-old has been granted a wildcard for the tournament and is one of six confirmed names to be allotted one in the women's draw this year, with Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Sonay Kartal, Yuriko Miyazaki and Kate Swan being the others.

Williams has missed the last three Grand Slams due to a hamstring injury she sustained during last year's edition and has all but dropped out of the WTA rankings as a result.

Currently ranked World No. 1208, the former World No. 1 is bound to be a nightmare draw for seeded players early on. Prior to Wimbledon, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is set to play doubles at the Rothesay Eastbourne International alongside Ons Jabeur with the help of a wildcard.

"On behalf of everyone at the LTA we are delighted to warmly welcome Serena [Williams] back to the Rothesay International and the fabulous setting of Devonshire Park, Eastbourne. This year’s line-up is proving absolutely stellar, where having Serena here will be the icing on the cake," tournament director Gavin Fletcher said.

Serena Williams is one Grand Slam short of equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24

Serena Williams needs one more Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time record

Starting at Wimbledon this year, Serena Williams will resume her pursuit of the 24th Grand Slam title that has proved elusive for her. With 23 to her name, the former World No. 1 is the player, male or female, to have won the most Majors in the Open Era.

Only Rafael Nadal on the men's side and Steffi Graf on the women's side have come anywhere close to the American, both having won 22 Slams till date. But on the all-time list, Margaret Court remains just ahead of Williams with her haul of 24.

The 40-year-old's last Grand Slam title came in 2017, when she defeated her sister Venus Williams in the final of the Australian Open. Williams has reached four more Major finals since then, falling agonizingly short at the final hurdle on all four occasions.

In her 21st appearance at Wimbledon this year, the American will be looking to win her eighth title and edge closer to Martina Navratilova's record of nine trophies at the tournament.

