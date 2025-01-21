"Isn't this based on Slams, how did Iga Swiatek win" "Aryna Sabalenka robbed" - Fans baffled by Pole being crowned 2024 ITF Women's World Champion

Tennis fans are puzzled by Iga Swiatek being named the 2024 ITF Women's Singles World Champion over Aryna Sabalenka. Alongside Swiatek, other recipients of the ITF World Champions title included Jannik Sinner, Sara Errani, Jasmine Paolini, Marcelo Arevalo, and Mate Pavic among others.

Swiatek's 2024 season saw her clinch five titles, including the Qatar Open, the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open. She also secured a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and represented Poland at the United Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, where she led her team to finish as runner-ups and semifinalists, respectively

In contrast, Sabalenka concluded her 2024 season with four titles, including two Grand Slams and two WTA 1000 trophies. She won the Australian Open, Cincinnati Open, US Open, and the Wuhan Open. The Belarusian also overtook Swiatek and finished the year as the World No.1

Despite Aryna Sabalenka's impressive Grand Slam record, Iga Swiatek being recognized as the 2024 ITF World Champion women's singles winner baffled tennis fans. Many took to social media to express their confusion and disappointment and also shared their opinions on the same

One fan questioned how Iga Swiatek was given the award over Sabalenka, who had one more Grand Slam title than the Pole, as the award was based on results from the season, with a particular focus on Grand Slams.

“? isn’t this based on Slam performances how did Iga win 😭 ," a fan posted.

Another fan felt Aryna Sabalenka was "robbed" for not receiving the award.

“OH? Damn Aryna kinda robbed but also we take it?" a fan wrote.

“[Iga] Swiatek should not have won it over Sabalenka," a fan posted.

“My guess is that Iga won the award because she competed and medalled at the Olympics and did well at the BJK Cup in addition to her RG title. Still, Aryna arguably deserved it because of the two-Slam year + being forbidden to compete in national competition is not her fault," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions :

“Imagine Sabalenka won more Slams and was the YE No 1 and yet got robbed in favor of Iga. And people think Iga is not a favorite of the establishment," a fan posted.

“Iga [Swiatek] won??? Despite Aryana won 2 slams and finished no.1??? May be establishment really pushing Iga idk It literally doesn’t make sense," a fan wrote.

“ITF supports dopers! ITF has chose Iga (1 Slam) over Sabalenka's 2 GSs titles and YE No.1. Establishment supports dopers!" a fan posted.

Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka have advanced to the 2025 Australian Open QF

Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Italian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are currently in Melbourne, competing at the 2025 Australian Open.

Sabalenka is the double defending champion, winning the title in 2023 by defeating Elena Rybakina and then in 2024 by overcoming Zheng Qinwen. Meanwhile, Swiatek's best performance at the Grand Slam was reaching the semifinals in 2022, where she was defeated by eventual runner-up Danielle Collins.

At the 2025 Melbourne Major, Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed. She has defeated Sloane Stephens, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Clara Tauson, and 14th seed Mirra Andreeca in the first four rounds to secure her place in the quarterfinals, where she will face 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The victor of the quarterfinal match between Sabalenka and Pavlyuchenkova will advance to face third-seed Coco Gauff or 11th-seed Paula Badosa in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek is the second seed in the tournament. She has defeated Katerina Siniakova, Rebecca Sramkova, Emma Raducanu, and lucky loser Eva Lys to advance to the quarterfinals, where she will face eighth seed Emma Navarro.

The winner of the quarterfinal match between Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro will face 19th-seed Madison Keys or 28th-seed Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open.

