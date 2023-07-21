"It was a bit of a shock to me because I had no idea" - Christopher Eubanks on adult film star Teanna Trump cheering him on at Wimbledon

Christopher Eubanks, the emerging tennis star, shared his thoughts on dealing with the "vague" situation of an adult film star cheering him on at the 2023 Wimbledon. He was speaking recently on a podcast.

Eubanks made a dream run in his debut appearance at the Championships. The unseeded American defeated fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 12th-seed Cameron Norrie to reach the quarterfinals.

In his quarterfinal clash against Daniil Medvedev, the World No. 1 showed a great fight but eventually lost the five-set struggle 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(4), 1-6.

In his conversation with Behind the Racquet, Eubanks revealed he had no idea about Teanna Trump, the adult film star, attending his matches at SW19.

"So that was a little bit of a surprise to me. Apparently, based on an article, a lot of my success in Wimbledon was attributed to a certain adult film actress who made it a point to come and support some of my matches," the 27-year-old said.

Eubanks remarked that he was shocked after he found out about it.

"It was a bit of a shock to me because I had no idea that this adult film star was at Wimbledon in the first place. I just had no idea."

Barstool Sports, an American blog website, published an article about Teanna being a lucky charm for the tennis star who had otherwise struggled on the tour until this year's Wimbledon. Eubanks talked about reading the article before it was published and mentioned:

"I ended up seeing the article a few hours before it was dropped. It was very vague what I heard. So I was like How? Who? I’m so confused at this. But then once [I] read it, I was like, 'Oh! they are just putting it together'. I mean, very well done! Great investigative reporting."

After reading the article, Eubanks felt a little jittery about what was going to happen and could not stop looking at his phone for an hour. He further said:

"It was very vague and this is what it is going to say. So, for the next 30 minutes or an hour, I was checking my phone, refreshing Twitter. Eventually, I said you know what, I cannot control it so I’m just going to sleep. I did that and then I woke up and I saw the article in the morning, and I was like, here it is and then I just went about my day."

Christopher Eubanks to play in Atlanta Open

Christopher Eubanks on Day 10: Wimbledon 2023

The Atlanta Open has announced that Christopher Eubanks was scheduled to participate in this year's event that will begin on Monday, July 24. Atlanta city is the American's hometown.

Atlanta Open was first played in the year 2010. The outdoor tournament is played on hard-court every year as a part of the series that sets the scene for the US Open. The ATP Tour 250 event's main draw will have 28 players with the qualifiers to be played on July 22 and July 23.