Tim Henman has praised Carlos Alcaraz for his level of play in his dominant French Open quarterfinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday.

World No. 1 Alcaraz put in an imperious performance, conceding just three games in the first two sets. The finish line was in sight when the Spaniard had a match point on Tsitsipas' serve at 5-2 in the third.

The Greek saved that one, though, and saved two more as a tiebreak ensued. There, Tsitsipas saved two more match points before Alcaraz made good on his sixth to become the youngest Roland Garros semifinalist since 2007.

On The Cube for Eurosport, Henman went gaga over Alcaraz's performance while discussing with his fellow analysts Barbara Schett and Mats Wilander. Henman said that World No. 5 Tsitsipas, the 2021 finalist, was made to look pedestrian by the brilliant Alcaraz:

"Tsitsipas is five in the world, he's won Masters 1000s, we're talking about him (potentially) being a Grand Slam champion. And for those first two and a half sets, it was borderline embarrassing how average Alcaraz was making Tsitsipas look."

He continued that the Spaniard gave his opponent no opportunity for large swathes of the contest:

"Tsitsipas was looking to try and implement his game plan, but he wasn't allowed - there was just no area of Alcaraz's game that he could attack."

With the win, Alcaraz extended his perfect record over Tsitsipas to 5-0, handing the Greek his first Grand Slam quarterfinal defeat in six matches. The World No. 1 now takes on Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster last-four clash on Frday.

"I believe in myself all the time" - Carlos Alcaraz throws down gauntlet to Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz will remain No. 1 if he reaches the final.

Carlos Alcaraz was brilliant for two and a half sets against Tsitsipas before a late resurgence from the Greek. Nevertheless, the World No. 1 completed the job in straight sets to reach the semifinals in Paris for the first time.

Alcaraz attributed his impressive level of play to the belief he has in himself.

"I believe in myself all the time. I would say that's the most important thing — not only for me, I would say for everyone, believing in yourself," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview with Marion Bartoli.

"I always think that I'm going to play these kind of matches in this level. I would say that's the key of everything... with a joy. That's the key."

The Spaniard won his lone meeting with Djokovic in a third-set tiebreak in the Madrid semifinals last year.

Carlos Alcaraz needs to beat the Serb to remain No. 1. If Djokovic beats Alcaraz and goes on to win a record 23rd Grand Slam title this fortnight, he will replace the Spaniard atop the rankings.

