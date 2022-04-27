It was born 11 years ago, the result of the desire of Rafael Nadal and his mother to contribute to a better world: María Francisca Perelló on how Nadal's foundation came to fruition

Rafael Nadal and his wife María Francisca Perelló are at the helm of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, which helps promote sports, especially through the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Speaking to Elle in an interview, María Francisca Perelló spoke about how the foundation came about and how it was the brainchild of Rafael Nadal and his mother Ana María. María Francisca Perelló said:

"He was born 11 years ago, the result of the desire of Rafael and Ana María, his mother, to contribute to a better world. They considered themselves lucky and wanted to do their bit and give back to society the love and support received in those years."

The Spaniard's tennis academy in Mallorca recently made headlines after winning big at the Spanish Sports Awards. The Rafa Nadal Academy was honored with the Joaquin Blume Trophy for its work in promoting the sport of tennis worldwide.

Rafael Nadal is currently sidelined with a rib stress fracture that he sustained in Indian Wells during his semifinal match against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz. Earlier this week, he was spotted at the East Mallorca Cup, showing his support for a youth football competition. He posed for pictures with a group of boys participating in the tournament as well.

The East Mallorca Cup is a football tournament held yearly in Mallorca, with kids divided into 90 teams. The tournament was held very close to the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"We will see how he is with his health and where he is" - Craig Boynton on how Rafael Nadal's health will impact the way he plays on clay this year

Nadal in action against Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open

Craig Boynton also spoke about how Rafael Nadal's fitness will play a role in how the Spaniard approaches points during the clay season. The coach feels that if fully fit, Nadal will deploy his usual style of play and grind down opponents. But if he's physically compromised, the Spaniard might have to shorten points by being more aggressive.

"Basically we will see how he is with his health and where he is, but normally, if you look at the prototypical clay courter back him in his day, I mean, if it was there, he would take it. If it is not there, he would just hit the forehand heavy to get the ball to the strike zone and now his opponent has to move back, let the ball drop so he is giving up space and time and then if he drops it short, Rafa or good clay courters will then be happy to take that time and space and get their opponent on the defense or push him back and hit the drop shot," Boynton said.

Rafael Nadal is expected to return to action at the Madrid Masters. He will likely participate in the Italian Open as well before shifting his focus to Roland Garros later in May.

