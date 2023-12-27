"It brings a bit more stress, it's like you play two matches instead of one": Gael Monfils on playing ASB Classic with wife Elina Svitolina

Gael Monfils has opened up on the experience of entering the same tournament as his wife, Elina Svitolina. The duo is set to compete at the ASB Classic in Auckland, which starts on January 1.

Monfils, 37, is still enjoying his tennis despite being plagued by injuries recently. The veteran Frenchman - who last played on Tour in the opening round of the Paris Masters - is making his third appearance in Auckland.

In his last appearance at the tournament in 2013, Monfils made the semifinals, losing to David Ferrer. His debut Auckland campaign was a first-round loss to Alberto Martin in 2007.

Ahead of his latest appearance in the ASB Classic, Monfils - who now has a daughter named Skai, with Svitolina - shed light on the pros and cons of traveling and competing together with his wife.

“The good part is that we can spend more time together, especially now with our daughter, it’s so much easier,” Monfils said (as per stuff.co.nz). But it brings a bit more stress because we always want the other one to play good, so it’s like you play two matches, instead of one.

“For both of us, it’s a big help. We have huge support, and we can rely on each other, so that’s a big boost," he added.

Monfils, ranked 74th in the world, went 15-12 in 2023, winning the Stockholm title, his 11th career singles title.

"I’ve still got this little fire, and that helps me to keep going" - Gael Monfils

At 37, Gael Monfils is clearly in the twilight of his career, but he doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.

Embracing the challenges of competing as a family man, spurred on by his player wife Svitolina and his agent Nicolas Lamperin, Monfils said that he's content in life but isn't ready to call time on his career yet.

“I’ve had a couple of moments where I’ve had tough conversations with Nicolas (Lamperin, his agent and also the Classic’s tournament director) and Elina," said the Frenchman (as per the aforementioned source). But I’m happy with everything I’ve done."

“I’m happy in my life, I don’t need more, I just want to enjoy this and I guess Nicolas and Elina have had good words to push me to go a bit more. Inside, I don’t really want to stop, but of course, it is tougher to travel and make the sacrifices. But I’ve still got this little fire, and that helps me to keep going.”

One of the most athletic players on Tour in his heyday, Gael Monfils remains a force to be reckoned with, as was evident in his Stockholm title run.