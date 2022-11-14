Rafael Nadal remained upbeat despite a sour start to his 2022 ATP Finals campaign in Turin.

Eyeing a maiden trophy in his eleventh appearance in the season-ending championship, the No. 1 seed bowed to a familiar foe in Taylor Fritz, losing 7-6(3), 6-1 in his first round-robin assignment.

Fritz, who has been giving the 22-time Grand Slam champion headaches all year long, went level with the former World No. 1 (2-2) in the head-to-head.

Despite the defeat, the Spaniard's mood could not be dampened as he looked forward to his upcoming match against Felix Auger-Aliassime while thanking the fans in Turin in a social media post.

"It wasn't my day today, but still in competition. See you Tuesday. Once again thanks for the support, Torino," he said on his Instagram story.

The World No. 2's post included a photo of himself signing autographs as a throng of fans stretched out their arms to take photos of the tennis star.

Rafael Nadal's Instagram story after failing to ATP Finals debutante Taylor Fritz

Fritz used the speed of the courts to his advantage, outwitting Nadal in both his service and return games. The 25-year-old American edged the top seed in both service points won (79 percent to 65) and return points won (35 percent to 21) to gain a 2-1 advantage against the Spaniard on hardcourts.

"Fritz played very well. I was not able to handle his power. It's obvious that in this kind of surface, you need to play very well. You don't have time to think [of] a tactic because you can't have a tactic in terms of going back, playing different way. There is no time. The things are going so quick," he said in his post-match presser.

"Serving like Fritz served, then you are under pressure all the time, no? When somebody is serving that way, on the return he is going for every shot. Just well played from him, not enough from me," he added.

"I am going to keep trying, without a doubt" - Rafael Nadal remains upbeat ahead of clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal in action against Taylor Fritz at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin.

Despite a disappointing start to the ATP Finals – an event that eluded his stellar resume, Rafael Nadal continued to display his trademark fighting spirit.

"I am going to keep trying, without a doubt," said Nadal in his post-match press conference.

Playing in just his second match in ten weeks, the 14-time Roland Garros winner is looking to build momentum as he faces another young gun in 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who racked up three straight titles at the tail end of the season.

"I need more matches to play at this kind of level, even if I am practicing well, much better than how I am competing, without a doubt. That's normal," said the 36-year-old.

"In this tournament, I still have a chance. But of course not happy about the beginning, no?" he added.

Nadal, still in contention for a sixth year-end ranking provided he lifts the trophy, will eye no less than a victory against Auger-Aliassime. He holds a 2-0 record against the Canadian, who is now coached by his uncle Toni.

