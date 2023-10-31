World No. 3 Coco Gauff has parted ways with her coach Pere Riba after tasting Grand Slam success together at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff and Riba first joined hands ahead of the 2023 Eastbourne International in June, with the Spaniard serving as her head coach. She later hired Brad Gilbert as a coaching consultant who previously worked with the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and others.

The 19-year-old won three titles under the duo's guidance, the first at the Citi Open, a WTA 500 event and the second at the Cincinnati Open, a WTA 1000 tournament.

The third and the most remarkable one came at the 2023 US Open. It was Gauff's maiden Grand Slam title, and she became the first teenager to win the trophy since Serena Williams in 1999. She also achieved a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3 after her exploits at Flushing Meadows.

However, Coco Gauff and Pere Riba have ended their successful partnership now after five months. The American confirmed the news during an interview after winning her first match at the WTA Finals against Ons Jabeur on October 30.

She said she would have preferred Riba to stay with her, but that the decision was ultimately not hers. They are also on good terms, and she wishes the Spaniard success in his future pursuits.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't my decision. But we had to end the partnership. If it was up to me, I would have loved to have him here. But you know, things happen. Life happens. So no bad terms on our end," Coco Gauff said. (Quotes via WTA's official website)

"Sometimes people think it's bigger than what it is. But some things just didn't work out and that's all. I still think that he was a great guy. And obviously, he did amazing things for me personally and also for my game. So I'm sure he's going to be successful in his next step," she said.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff faces Iga Swiatek next at the WTA Finals 2023

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff secured the first WTA Finals win of her career, defeating Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 in a round-robin match delayed by rain for over an hour.

She faces former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second group stage match. The duo have met nine times on the tour, with the Pole winning eight of them, including their most recent encounter at the 2023 China Open.

Gauff did not have a successful campaign at the WTA Finals last year, losing to Caroline Garcia, Daria Kasatkina and Swiatek in the group stage. So, she is aiming to make a strong title-winning run in Cancun this year.