It was definitely one of the best matches I have played in my career: Dominic Thiem on his win over Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal produced some high-octane tennis to stage one of the finest matches of 2020 at the Nitto ATP Finals. Eventually, Thiem came clutch to take home the tie with a scoreline of 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4), to all but seal his spot in the semifinals.

With the supreme level of tennis on display, both players ensured that this match more than lived up to its hype. In the end, Dominic Thiem’s level was a little higher than that of Nadal’s. With the victory, the Austrian went on to claim that this was not only his best performance since the resumption of the tour but also one of the best of his career.

Super match. Super win! 🙌 @ThiemDomi overcomes Nadal to stay undefeated in London 👏 #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/baL2XA0Q3c — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 17, 2020

The 27-year-old began by ranking this win ahead of his US Open triumph against Alexander Zverev, even though it gave him his maiden Grand Slam title.

“Honestly I think I played today a little bit higher level than at the US Open,” Thiem began. “This was maybe the best match I played since the resuming of the tour.”

Dominic Thiem: 'Honestly I think I played today a little bit higher level than at the US Open. This was maybe the best match I played since the resuming of the tour.' — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) November 17, 2020

The World No.3 will next play Andrey Rublev for a place in the semis. Thiem opined then that the match against Nadal was one of his best games, ranking it just behind his win over Novak Djokovic a year ago at the same event.

“It was definitely one of the best matches I have played in my career,” Thiem added. “It came close to the 2nd group match last year against Djokovic. We both played great tennis. Then, matches like this can happen," said Thiem.

Dominic Thiem then praised Rafael Nadal for the latter’s indomitable fighting spirit, which was in focus during the second set. The Spaniard even saved three back-to-back match points on serve.

"It was a great match from the first to the last ball," Thiem said. "It is always difficult against Rafael because we know that he never gives up."

Advertisement

I hope that the people who watched for two hours that were lost for a while: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at the 2020 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals.

After completing his win over Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem remembered his fans in Austria and hoped that his performance had given them something to cheer about in the face of a much stricter second national lockdown.

“These are tough times for many people, there is that realization among all the tennis players who are here now," the Austrian continued. "Also, in Austria, there is a strict lockdown, so I hope that the people who watched for two hours were lost in the game for a while. We are in a fortunate position to be able to do our job and hopefully make people happy with it."