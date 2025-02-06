"It deserves more" - Madison Keys contemplates the perfect spot for her Australian Open trophy at home

Madison Keys finally secured her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, etching her name in tennis history. Following her thrilling victory over two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, the American star is now faced with an amusing yet significant dilemma—finding the perfect spot to display her cherished trophy at home.

Keys navigated a challenging draw in Melbourne that included victories over opponents such as Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina. Entering the tournament as the 19th seed, the 29-year-old overcame the odds to claim her first Grand Slam title, a moment that was years in the making, since her runner-up finish at the 2017 US Open.

By lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, she joined an esteemed group of American champions, including Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, and Sofia Kenin.

Trending

In a recent Instagram video, Keys shared a fun and candid moment with her fans, answering questions from 'Threads.' Asked about where she'd put her trophy, she admitted she's been carefully considering its display. She suggested it might even become a centerpiece in her dining room.

"I have been trying to think of somewhere to put the trophy. It deserves more than just a random spot. I want to put that in a corner, so we might have to move some stuff out of the way, or maybe it's just going to be a dining room centerpiece," Keys said (at 00:51).

Madison Keys focused on growth and more titles following Australian Open triumph

In Picture: Madison Keys during the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Madison Keys affirmed her unwavering commitment to competing for titles in every tournament she enters. Speaking on a recent episode of the WTA Insider podcast, Keys emphasized that her Australian Open triumph has only fueled her hunger for more success.

"I still really wanted to win a Grand Slam. I just didn't like, I wasn't like laying in bed at night being like, 'I'm a failure if I don't win one anymore', which is two very different things. At the end of the day, I want to win every tournament that I'm in a draw of. And I feel like I am getting a lot better at that being enough and that being okay. And I'm actually able to play tennis," Keys said.

Keys voiced confidence in her ability to maintain a champion’s mindset while recognizing the inevitable challenges she may encounter along the way.

"Obviously going to have some bad days still. Obviously going to lose matches that are still tough. But I feel like as long as I can continue to want to win matches and tournaments and not need them, then I think things will be good," she added.

Notably, in a recent appearance on 'Good Morning America,' Madison Keys revealed how she convinced her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo, to take on the role of her coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback