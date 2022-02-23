"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior" - Alexander Zverev apologizes for violent outburst after Acapulco DQ

Alexander Zverev recently posted a statement on social media, disclosing that he had apologized to the chair umpire who he verbally abused and swiped his racket at during a doubles match in Acapulco on Tuesday.

The incident took place following Alexander Zverev and Marcelo Melo's first-round defeat to lucky losers Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. The German was livid with a call late in the super tie-break and smashed his racket on the umpire's chair to vent his frustration.

The tournament organizers in Acapulco weren't happy with Zverev's treatment of the umpire and suspended him from the tournament.

In a statement, Zverev agreed that his outburst after the match was "wrong and unacceptable," before expressing disappointment with his own actions.

He also offered an apology to the tennis community, his devout fans and the Acapulco event, which he won last year in emphatic fashion.

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday," he wrote. "I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologize to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love."

Chip & Charge @ChipundCharge Alexander Zverev hat sich auf Instagram zu den Vorfällen heute Morgen geäußert. Alexander Zverev hat sich auf Instagram zu den Vorfällen heute Morgen geäußert. https://t.co/YjZWsuC4pZ

"As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much" - Alexander Zverev

Aside from smashing his racket on the umpire's chair, Zverev also hurled obscenities at the umpire, going as far as to call him an idiot.

"Look where the ball bounced! It's 8-6 in a tiebreaker! Look where the ball bounced, for God's sake! It's your line!" the World No. 3 yelled after the penultimate point of the match. "It's f**king your line! You f**king idiot! F**k off!"

The World No. 3 said he perhaps let the umpire's call affect him way too much. Towards the end of his statement, the German said that he would look to introspect and make sure he did not repeat such a mistake in the future.

"As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again," he said. "I am sorry for letting you down."

