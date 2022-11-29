Serena Williams slammed Ilie Nastase for his comments towards her and her unborn child back in 2017.

Former World No. 1 Nastase landed himself in hot water by making offensive remarks towards Willaims and her unborn daughter Olympia during a Fed Cup press conference in April 2017, when he captained the Romanian team.

"Let's see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?" the former World No. 1 said.

Nastase also had several outbursts during Romania's Fed Cup tie against Great Britain and was later handed a four-year ban from holding any official role in tennis by the ITF.

Williams strongly responded to the Romanian's statements via an Instagram post where she slammed him for not only his racist comments but also his sexist comments towards the Great Britain players.

"It disappoints me to know we live in a society in which people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers. have said it once and I’ll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go," Williams said.

"Yes, we have broken down so many barriers - however there are a plethora more to go. This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand up for what’s right," she added.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner also quoted a few lines from civil rights activist Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise".

"I am not afraid unlike you. You see, I am no coward. Does my sassiness upset you. Why are you beset with gloom? You may shoot me with your words ... you may try to kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I rise," Serena Williams wrote.

Serena Williams also thanked the ITF for their contribution to the matter and said that they had her full support.

"I humbly thank the ITF for any consideration given to all the facts in this case. They have my full support." the then-35-year-old wrote.

Ilie Nastase apologized for his comments aimed at Serena Williams and her unborn child

Ilie Nastase at the 2015 Laureus awards

Ilie Nastase eventually apologized to Serena Williams for his comments and his other misdemeanors during a 2017 Fed Cup.

"At the press conference I was asked what opinion I had about Serena being pregnant. I then found out for the first time (she was pregnant) and my reaction was spontaneous, I know that nothing can really excuse my words, nor a high-level match, not the nonconformist attitude I am now known for, not the unfortunate amplification of the situation. My life remains dedicated to tennis and its public and I ask you to accept, as much as is possible, my apologies," Nastase said.

