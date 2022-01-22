"It is disgusting behavior, this is a serious problem women face all the time" - Jelena Dokic calls out body-shamers on Instagram

Former WTA player Jelena Dokic has lashed out at people who body-shamed her at the 2022 Australian Open. Dokic, who is covering the Grand Slam for Channel Nine, described the comments directed towards her as "disgusting" and "ignorant", adding that body-shaming is a serious problem that affects women disproportionately.

The Australian took to Instagram on Saturday to address the issue, saying she had seen articles online that poked fun at her appearance. Dokic was in disbelief that she still had to remind people not to make such remarks in this day and age.

The 38-year-old also called for an end to body-shaming, not just against herself but against everyone, women in particular.

"I can’t believe I have to address this again! I am being body shamed again and I am seeing comments and even articles about my weight and appearance," Dokic wrote on Instagram. "It’s disgusting behavior. This is a serious problem and one that women face all the time. It is not kind and it’s ignorant. Just stop it already. Not just when it comes to me but other people as well, especially women."

Dokic stated that she was not afraid to call out those who targeted her. But at the same time, she called attention to the fact that others might not be as strong as her. She also noted the mental damage that may be caused by vile comments from keyboard warriors.

"I am strong. I can take it and I don’t care about you but I will call it out," Dokic wrote. "By doing this you might be doing damage and hurting someone else out there that you know nothing about and you have no idea what they might be going through."

"I have never hidden the fact that I struggle with my weight" - Jelena Dokic

Jelena Dokic also revealed that she has been struggling with her mental health in recent times

Jelena Dokic revealed that she has been battling depression for some time now, which in turn led to her struggles with weight. She declared that it was never something she was ashamed of.

Instead, the former World No. 4 chastised bodyshamers by asking them if they would treat a woman who was close to them in the same manner.

"Would you do the same if it was your sister, mother or daughter in that position and how would you feel about them being body shamed? Think about that for a second," Dokic wrote. "I have never hidden the fact that I struggle with my weight. It’s been a battle for me for a while, especially since battling depression."

Dokic ended her statement by saying she would continue to take care of herself, not to look better in the eyes of strangers but to ensure her own wellbeing. She thanked those who sent her messages of support amidst the ordeal, claiming that their kind words meant "the world" to her.

"I will continue to work on myself, not for the sake of looking better but feeling better and being healthier," Dokic wrote. "As always, to the 99 percent of you that support me so much, thank you. It means the world to me and I love you all. Be kind."

Only a few days earlier, Dokic had announced that she was splitting up with her husband of 19 years and that she wanted to take a break from social media. But comments regarding her weight have forced her to break her silence and speak up for the welfare of women.

Users on social media have since flocked to her support, hailing her for her brave words and calling her an inspiration.

"Lots of reaction to this powerful post from Jelena Dokic last night. I'm sure every woman working on television can relate (and not just television, obviously)," tennis journalist Neil McMahon tweeted. "Hope she gets lots of public and private support from the TV and tennis communities. She's an absolute star."

Neil McMahon @NeilMcMahon twitter.com/NeilMcMahon/st… Neil McMahon @NeilMcMahon On Instagram, Nine’s exceptional tennis commentator Jelena Dokic takes furious aim at body-shaming. #AusOpen On Instagram, Nine’s exceptional tennis commentator Jelena Dokic takes furious aim at body-shaming. #AusOpen https://t.co/qqHEXgsBkV Lots of reaction to this powerful post from Jelena Dokic last night. I'm sure every woman working on television can relate (and not just television, obviously). Hope she gets lots of public and private support from the TV and tennis communities. She's an absolute star. #AusOpen Lots of reaction to this powerful post from Jelena Dokic last night. I'm sure every woman working on television can relate (and not just television, obviously). Hope she gets lots of public and private support from the TV and tennis communities. She's an absolute star. #AusOpen twitter.com/NeilMcMahon/st…

"Good on you Jelena Dokic for speaking out against those who are body shaming you," Suzan Delibasic from the Herald Sun tweeted. "You look amazing and your commentary is brilliant."

Suzan Delibasic @suzandelibasic



instagram.com/p/CY_GY3Bp1rS/… Good on you Jelena Dokic for speaking out against those who are body shaming you. You look amazing and your commentary is brilliant. Tako si lepa. Good on you Jelena Dokic for speaking out against those who are body shaming you. You look amazing and your commentary is brilliant. Tako si lepa. ❤️❤️❤️instagram.com/p/CY_GY3Bp1rS/…

Mel @GrandSlamGal On the subject of Jelena Dokic she is one of my favourite interviewers and commentators; knowledgeable, insightful, interesting and not over bearing. Don’t know why anyone would ever want to troll her. On the subject of Jelena Dokic she is one of my favourite interviewers and commentators; knowledgeable, insightful, interesting and not over bearing. Don’t know why anyone would ever want to troll her.

Leith @LeithMarshall Neil McMahon @NeilMcMahon On Instagram, Nine’s exceptional tennis commentator Jelena Dokic takes furious aim at body-shaming. #AusOpen On Instagram, Nine’s exceptional tennis commentator Jelena Dokic takes furious aim at body-shaming. #AusOpen https://t.co/qqHEXgsBkV Jelena Dokic is one of the greatest additions to commentary teams in any sport, let alone tennis, and it drives me insane that in 2022 people are still commenting on someone’s weight as if it’s their business. Particularly when people commenting usually resemble a broken thumb. twitter.com/NeilMcMahon/st… Jelena Dokic is one of the greatest additions to commentary teams in any sport, let alone tennis, and it drives me insane that in 2022 people are still commenting on someone’s weight as if it’s their business. Particularly when people commenting usually resemble a broken thumb. twitter.com/NeilMcMahon/st…

One user named Leith Marshall said comments such as the one Dokic received drove him mad.

Jelena Dokic is one of the greatest additions to commentary teams in any sport, let alone tennis, and it drives me insane that in 2022 people are still commenting on someone’s weight as if it’s their business. Particularly when people commenting usually resemble a broken thumb," he tweeted.

Also Read Article Continues below

Alex Young @AlexYoung75

Jelena is brilliant. A brilliant player, a brilliant commentator and a kind person. And yet that gets sidelined because her appearance doesn’t conform to some small minded person’s ideals? Grow up, all of you. Neil McMahon @NeilMcMahon On Instagram, Nine’s exceptional tennis commentator Jelena Dokic takes furious aim at body-shaming. #AusOpen On Instagram, Nine’s exceptional tennis commentator Jelena Dokic takes furious aim at body-shaming. #AusOpen https://t.co/qqHEXgsBkV This is disgusting, and has to stop. No woman should be objectified.Jelena is brilliant. A brilliant player, a brilliant commentator and a kind person. And yet that gets sidelined because her appearance doesn’t conform to some small minded person’s ideals? Grow up, all of you. twitter.com/NeilMcMahon/st… This is disgusting, and has to stop. No woman should be objectified. Jelena is brilliant. A brilliant player, a brilliant commentator and a kind person. And yet that gets sidelined because her appearance doesn’t conform to some small minded person’s ideals? Grow up, all of you. twitter.com/NeilMcMahon/st…

Edited by Arvind Sriram