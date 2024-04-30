"It was a dream"- Pedro Cachin expresses gratitude to Rafael Nadal for his gifted shirt after Madrid Open 3R clash

World No. 91 Pedro Cachin has sent a heartfelt message to Rafael Nadal after receiving the latter's jersey at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Cachin squared off against Nadal for the first time in his career in the third round of the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 event. Despite a valiant effort, the Argentine lost 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.

Following the three-hour and four-minute encounter, Cachin requested a shirt from the tennis legend during their warm embrace at the net. Pleased to receive the souvenir within minutes, the 29-year-old took to social media to thank Nadal and appreciate the kind gesture.

"Thank You Rafael Nadal. It was a dream, this is so nice," Pedro Cachin wrote on Instagram and X.

The Madrid crowd in attendance experienced a close encounter between Nadal and Cachin. The Spaniard began on a confident note and raced to a 5-1 lead before claiming the first set. Cachin clawed his way back into the contest with some scintillating tennis in the second set tie-break and forced a decider. However, Nadal stepped on the gas once again and used his experience to outlast Cachin in the third round.

The Argentine gracefully met Nadal following their bout and requested a jersey from the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"I'm not sure what is the protocol, but can I ask you for a shirt?" Cachin asked.

Nadal immediately obliged and handed over one of his trademark Nike jerseys to the Argentine.

The 37-year-old is making only his third appearance on the main tour this year. He has been cautious about his participation so far due to recurring injuries.

Nadal reflected on his splendid win against Cachin and said he is trying his best to stay fit and play at a high level on tour.

"Now I’m enjoying. Let’s see how I wake up tomorrow, no? I’m enjoying the fact that I’m playing at home," Rafael Nadal said (via Fox Sports).

"It means everything to me. Just trying my best to keep dreaming. Tomorrow is another day to keep dreaming and playing in front of this amazing crowd," he added.

Rafael Nadal to square off against Jiri Lehecka in R4 of the Madrid Open 2024

Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open - Day Seven

Rafael Nadal will take on Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open. They have never faced each other on the tour.

While Nadal got the better of Cachin in the third round, Lehecka outsmarted Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(7). The Czech player will be hoping to present a stern challenge to the Spaniard in his second appearance in Madrid.

The winner between Nadal and Lehecka will take on either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Bublik in the semifinals.

