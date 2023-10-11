"It could be so easy" - Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla jokes about cutting the German's hair after seeing a salon in Tokyo

Alexander Zverev has been enjoying himself in Tokyo ahead of the Japan Open, which begins on October 16. The German will be joined by higher-ranked players like Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud at the ATP 500 tournament next week.

Earlier on Tuesday (October 10), he and his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla hit the streets of the city for a stroll, during which Thomalla made a rather hilarious suggestion.

The 26-year-old, who was wearing a black jacket, showed off his long luscious locks in a picture posted by his girlfriend on her Instagram handle. A hair salon, among other shops, is visible in the backdrop of the photo.

Sophia Thomalla insisted in the caption that Alexander Zverev could've perhaps gotten a clean cut at the hair salon, writing:

"It could be so easy [laughing emoji]."

A screen capture of Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, has been dating Sophia Thomalla since 2021. Thomalla, an actress, TV host and model, is eight years older than Zverev. The couple's relationship has only gone strength from strength over the last few years.

The German model has been photographed multiple times in her beau's players' box at ATP events. The two also walked the red carpet together at the German Sportsman of the Year awards in 2022.

Alexander Zverev looking to cap off his 2023 ATP tour season on a good note

Alexander Zverev waves to his fans at the 2023 US Open

Alexander Zverev has enjoyed a resurgence on the ATP tour in 2023. The German had been out of action for several months in 2022, after injuring his ankle during his semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros.

The former World No. 3 has made a successful comeback to professional tennis this year. He has put together an impressive 49-22 win-loss record on the men's tour, the highlights of which include winning two titles in Hamburg and Chengdu.

The German has also had an impact at the big tournaments this season. He reached the semifinals of the 2023 French Open and the 2023 Cincinnati Masters, while also making the last eight in New York last month.

Having fallen outside of the men's top-25 rankings earlier this year, Zverev has recorded consistent results to make his return to the top 10. Currently at 3,450 ATP points, the World No. 10 will now be looking to make a comeback into the men's top-5 rankings.

Zverev's next tournament will be the 2023 Japan Open, where he will be seeded third. The German will be competing at the 500-level event in Tokyo for the first time in his career.