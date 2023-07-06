"It was so embarrassing, I just had to laugh about it" - When Serena Williams fell in the crowd during Wimbledon doubles clash

Serena Williams is one of the greatest competitors to have graced Wimbledon and has produced several memorable moments there.

The American also had her fair share of funny moments at the London Major, and arguably the most notable of those came during the first round of the women's doubles event in 2014.

Serena Williams was partnering Venus Williams, and the eighth-seeded duo took on the Georgian-Ukrainian pair of Oksana Kalashnikova and Olga Savchuk.

During the match, the younger Williams sister ran to attempt returning a backhand from Kalashnikova and fell into the crowd before being helped up by a couple of gentlemen.

The American duo won the match 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 to book their place in the second round of the Women's doubles tournament at Wimbledon 2014. The following day, Serena Williams spoke about the fixture, claiming that it was a fun match.

"It was a really fun, super fun doubles match last night. I love playing doubles here with Venus, always so much fun," the then-32-year-old said.

Williams was also asked about her fall in the crowd, and she said that the incident was embarrassing but very funny.

"Some wonderful gents caught me yesterday as I dove in the crowd. It was so funny and I just started laughing. It was so embarrassing but it was just funny, I just had to laugh about it," Serena Williams added.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams exited the women's doubles event at Wimbledon 2014 in the second round, as the former had to retire due to illness after serving eight consecutive double faults.

Williams had a disappointing singles event as well, as she suffered a third-round exit at the hands of Alize Cornet.

Serena Williams has won a total of 14 titles at Wimbledon

Serena Williams in action at Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams has won a total of 14 titles at Wimbledon in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

The American has triumphed seven times in the singles tournament, three of which came after beating her sister Venus in the final. Her last singles triumph at Wimbledon came in 2016, after beating Angelique Kerber in the title clash.

Serena Williams also won six women's doubles titles at the grass-court Major while partnering her sister. Her only mixed doubles victory at SW 19 came in 1998 with Max Mirnyi as her partner.

The American's last appearance at Wimbledon came in 2022, and she suffered an opening-round exit at the hands of Harmony Tan.

