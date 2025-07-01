  • home icon
  "It was embarrassing" - Iga Swiatek left red-faced after revealing what she said to Petra Kvitova post her Wimbledon farewell

"It was embarrassing" - Iga Swiatek left red-faced after revealing what she said to Petra Kvitova post her Wimbledon farewell

By Vedant Chandel
Published Jul 01, 2025 21:33 GMT
Petra Kvitova and Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)
Petra Kvitova and Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek was one of the first people to run into Petra Kvitova after she bid adieu to her Wimbledon career on Tuesday (July 1). The Czech, who is set to retire at the end of the year, played her final match at SW19 as she lost to 10th seed Emma Navarro.

Kvitova was in the middle of press duties when Swiatek ran into her. Watching her complete her press conference, the Pole assumed that the two-time former champion had won her opener and ended up congratulating her.

Swiatek, who spoke of the episode during her own post-match press conference, said she was left a little red-faced on being told about the actual match result by Kvitova.

“Yeah, honestly, in the locker room now, I saw her (Petra Kvitova) doing an interview and then she came to the locker and I congratulated her. So it was embarrassing because I saw her doing an interview so I thought she won. So then I had to say sorry,” Iga Swiatek said.
Kvitova had earlier spoken about her final apperance at Wimbledon, saying that it meant a lot to play at the All England Club one last time. It was a place, she said, that held the best memories she could have wished for. She said (via Wimbledon's official website):

"To have another chance to play one more time at Wimby, it means a lot to me. This place holds the best memories I could wish for. I never dreamed of winning Wimbledon. It's very special.
"I will miss Wimbledon for sure, I will miss tennis, I will miss you fans - but I'm ready for the next chapter and life as well, and I can't wait to be be back as a member and see you guys again."

"I hope Petra Kvitova is appreciated because she deserves it" - Iga Swiatek's tribute to two-time Wimbledon champ

Petra Kvitova bids farewell to fans at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)
Petra Kvitova bids farewell to fans at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek also paid a glowing tribute to Petra Kvitova during her press conference, saying she always saw the Czech as a good example for players back home in Poland given the proximity of their countries.

Reiterating the amount of respect she had for Kvitova, the former World No. 1 said she hoped that the two-time Wimbledon champ continues to be appreciated by tennis fans as she “deserved” it. She said at the press conference (via Wimbledon's official website 3:16 onwards):

"I have huge respect for Petra Kvitova, she from Czechia, so it feels like she’s from a similar country to Poland... and I always felt like she’s one of the examples for us even though she’s not from Poland.
“I have huge respect for her and she achieved so much, especially on grass, she also has a big fan base, and she's well-known for her victories on grass. I hope she enjoys today and that she's going to be appreciated because she deserves it… she’s a good person overall.”

Petra Kvitova's illustrious Wimbledon career may have come to an end but she will play for the rest of the season. Her farewell torunament will be the season's final Grand Slam, the US Open.

Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.

Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.

While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."

Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies.

