"It is the only event which is missing from his records" - ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi is hoping for Rafael Nadal's participation in 2022 ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal has an impressive tennis resume, with 22 Grand Slam titles and a total of 92 ATP titles. However, one major trophy that is missing from his glittering cabinet is the ATP Finals crown. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) president Andrea Gaudenzi is hopeful that the Spaniard can win the tour finals this season and add another feather to his cap.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has missed the chance to compete in the ATP Finals on seven occasions due to various injury woes. The veteran qualified for the summit clash in the 2010 and 2013 editions but could not get the better of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic respectively. While he has qualified for the ATP Finals this year, he is yet to confirm his participation.

Gaudenzi is hopeful that the 36-year-old will compete in Turin, where the ATP finals will begin on November 13.

"I don't know. I hope he will come. In my opinion, he will come because he has never won the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals. He has won everything else, but he still doesn't have an ATP Finals title. He has always complained about the fact that it is played on hard courts and not on clay. He has a point of reason, but it is inevitable to consider the calendar," Gaudenzi told Ubitennis.

Meanwhile, Nadal hasn't played a tour singles match since he was knocked out by America's Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. He then partnered with his great friend Roger Federer for the latter's farewell match at the Laver Cup.

The Mallorcan also recently became a father, which has cast a shadow of doubt on his participation in upcoming events as he might want to spend more time with his wife and newborn son.

Besides him, Novak Djokovic, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud have also qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals.

Rafael Nadal will want to end year as World No. 1

The hunger to keep achieving never stops for Rafael Nadal. After already winning two Grand Slam titles (the Australian Open and Roland Garros) this season, he will be determined to end the year as the number one player in the rankings.

The World No. 2 currently has 5810 rating points, while Carlos Alcaraz is ranked above him with 6740 points. If the veteran can win the upcoming Paris Masters and the ATP Finals, he will leapfrog his compatriot for the numero uno position in the rankings. If this happens, Nadal will end the year as the World No. 1 for the sixth time in his glorious career.

