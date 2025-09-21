"It favors the Europeans" - John McEnroe opens up about being 'surprised and disappointed' by one unchanged element at Laver Cup

John McEnroe recently voiced his criticism of the Laver Cup court. According to the American tennis legend, who served as Team World's captain up until last year's edition of the men's team tennis event, the courts are still slow and as a result, favor European players more.

McEnroe, a former No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion in his prime, is in attendance at the ongoing 2025 Laver Cup. Here, after Team Europe's Casper Ruud dispatched Team World's Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-6(4) in the opening match, the 66-year-old told the media:

"The courts are too slow, as far as I’m concerned; it favors the Europeans. They’re more patient than we generally are, I’m speaking for myself. I’m surprised and disappointed (that the Laver Cup hasn’t changed the courts)."

The history of the tournament somewhat backs up John McEnroe's gripe with the hard courts that it has been played on over the years. Since the event's inaugural edition in 2017, Team Europe has won the title on five occasions, while Team World has tasted glory only twice.

Opelka himself echoed McEnroe's sentiments following his loss to Ruud.

"Slowest court you can find in tennis" - Reilly Opelka after suffering loss to Casper Ruud at Laver Cup 2025

Reilly Opelka in action at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Reilly Opelka, the big-serving American who is in the Team World ranks this year, laid bare his disapproval of the tournament's indoor hardcourt in the aftermath of his straight-set defeat at the hands of Casper Ruud. Opelka said:

"The conditions are strange. I do not know if it's the balls, the court, or a combination of both. The ball bulges a lot because the surface is like sandpaper. I think this is the slowest court you can find in tennis."

However, despite McEnroe and Opelka's critical takes of the Laver Cup's hard courts, Team World finds itself in an excellent position at this year's edition of the tournament at the time of writing. While Team Europe ended the first day of action with a 3-1 lead, three consecutive wins for Team World on day two have helped it establish a 7-3 advantage.

Joao Fonseca, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo and most recently Taylor Fritz have so far been the winning players for Team World. Notably, Fritz registered a 6-3, 6-2 win over reigning World No. 1 and six-time Major champion Carlos Alcaraz.

